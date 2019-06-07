Belgium vs. Kazakhstan: Euro 2020 Qualifying Odds, Live Stream, TV Info

Petr David Josek/Associated Press

Belgium can cement control of Group I of the qualifiers for UEFA Euro 2020 by beating Kazakhstan at home on Saturday. The Red Devils have already taken six points from six, and coach Roberto Martinez has several Premier League-level talents at his disposal, including Kevin De Bruyne, Vincent Kompany and Romelu Lukaku.

Eden Hazard could also be involved, despite reports the Chelsea winger is bound for a big-money move to La Liga giants Real Madrid.

Kazakhstan will be expected to lose and lose heavily, but coach Michael Bilek's team has lost only two of the last six matches. If they can keep things close early, Bilek's men will make Belgium work hard for the points.

Date: Saturday, June 8

Time: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

TV Info: Sky Sports Football. ESPN+.

Live Stream: Sky Go. WatchESPN.

Odds (Per Oddschecker)

Belgium: 1-25

Kazakhstan: 80-1

Draw: 26-1

Hazard is the man in form, having scored three times in Belgium's last two qualifiers, wins over Cyprus and Russia. The gifted No. 10 is expected to move to the Spanish capital in a deal worth €100 million (£88.5 million), according to Fabrizio Romano of the Guardian.

History offers Hazard a reason to focus on Kazakhstan:

If Hazard's mind is on his future at club level, Belgium will be left looking for inspiration from elsewhere. It might come from Lukaku, even though the powerhouse striker has been out of sorts for Manchester United this season.

Lukaku is wanted by Serie A duo Inter Milan and Napoli, per La Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Metro), despite scoring only 12 goals in the Premier League. Interest is a testament to the pace, power and eye for goal Lukaku can bring to bear when on top form.

There's nothing wrong with his record at international level:

Belgium shouldn't have any trouble finding the net, but Martinez will be keen to see how the experienced players in defence perform. Kompany is still a key figure, even though the 33-year-old has agreed to leave Manchester City for former club Anderlecht.

He may be nearing the end at international level, but Kompany is still a leader who can help Belgium build an insurmountable lead in the group.