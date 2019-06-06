Report: Warriors Part Owner Mark Stevens Pushed Kyle Lowry; NBA Investigating

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Mark Stevens, who owns a minority stake in the Golden State Warriors, is reportedly the person who pushed Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry during Game 3 of the 2019 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena in Oakland on Wednesday.

Ina Fried of Axios reported the update and noted the "league and team are investigating" the incident.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

