Report: Warriors Part Owner Mark Stevens Pushed Kyle Lowry; NBA Investigating

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJune 6, 2019

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 05: Kyle Lowry #7 of the Toronto Raptors is pushed by a fan after falling into the seats after a play against the Golden State Warriors in the second half during Game Three of the 2019 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 05, 2019 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Mark Stevens, who owns a minority stake in the Golden State Warriors, is reportedly the person who pushed Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry during Game 3 of the 2019 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena in Oakland on Wednesday.

Ina Fried of Axios reported the update and noted the "league and team are investigating" the incident.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

