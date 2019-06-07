Belarus vs. Germany: Euro 2020 Qualifying Odds, Live Stream, TV Info

TF-Images/Getty Images

Germany get their UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying campaign back under way against Belarus at the Borisov Arena on Saturday with a chance to climb to the top of Group C.

Die Mannschaft are second behind Northern Ireland but have played a game less than the leaders, who travel to Estonia on Saturday.

Belarus sit bottom of the pool after losing on their visits to the Netherlands and Northern Ireland.

Germany have advanced to the semi-finals or further in each of the past three European Championships, while Belarus are hoping to compete in the finals for the first time.

Joachim Low's men opened their qualifying run with a valuable 3-2 victory in Amsterdam in March, and Belarus present an opportunity to make a further statement in the group.

Date: Saturday, 8 June

Time: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Borisov Arena, Borisov, Belarus

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), ESPN+ (U.S.)

TV Info: Sky Sports (UK)

Odds

Belarus: 12-1

Draw: 6-1

Germany: 1-5

Via Oddschecker.com.

Preview

Germany have improved their performances following a ragged run through most of 2018, and the 2014 world champions have restored enough form to go unbeaten in their last four matches.

Manager Low will be absent from the touchline after he was hospitalised following a gym incident that resulted in a circulatory disorder, per Bild (h/t Mirror's Alex Milne, via DW Sports):

Manchester City's Leroy Sane is back in the squad after a period out of favour last year, while RB Leipzig's Timo Werner is the only out-and-out striker selected. Either of Bayer Leverkusen's Kai Havertz or Julian Brandt, who recently joined Borussia Dortmund, could offer alternatives in that area.

Another name hoping to keep impressing is left-back Nico Schulz, who has also moved to the Westfalenstadion this summer.

The former Hoffenheim star came up with the last-gasp winner at the Johan Cruyff Arena when Germany beat the Netherlands:

Belarus started their Group C campaign against the Dutch and trailed after one minute thanks to Lyon's Memphis Depay. They lost 4-0 in Amsterdam prior to the defeat in Belfast, and former Arsenal, Stuttgart and Wolfsburg midfielder Alexander Hleb has since been ruled out due to injury.

Their defeat to Northern Ireland was a bitter pill to swallow. BATE Borisov midfielder Igor Stasevich pulled Belarus level just minutes after they conceded the opener, but an 87th-minute Josh Magennis decider left manager Igor Kriushenko dejected, per ExtraTime.ie:

The White Wings were unbeaten in seven games prior to that and might be better than their Group C position suggests, but it seems unlikely they will earn a shock result on Saturday.

Assistant manager Marcus Sorg will take advice from Low on team selection, and Germany should have enough nous to overcome their second qualifying test in their manager's absence.