MLB Draft 2019: Late-Round Picks Who Could Become All-Stars

Kyle Finney

Day 3 of the MLB draft, which encompasses Rounds 11 through 40, is a crapshoot.

All of the signable top-tier college and prep players are off the board. What's left is a hodgepodge of lottery tickets.

Sometimes, though, lottery tickets pay off. For instance, the Los Angeles Dodgers took catcher Mike Piazza in the 62nd round of the 1988 draft, and he now has a bust in Cooperstown.

Predicting a modern-day Piazza requires a ton of subjective guesswork. It's hard enough to project high-level draftees, let alone late-round leftovers.

However, the following half-dozen guys from Round 11 onward could be All-Stars at the highest level.

Some will fizzle. Some may opt for college and another crack at the draft down the road. But all have the potential for diamond-in-the-rough excellence.