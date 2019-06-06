French Open 2019 Women's Semi-Final: TV Schedule, Start Time, Live-Stream Info

Clive Mason/Getty Images

Johanna Konta and Marketa Vondrousova will battle it out for a place in the final of the French Open on Friday, along with No. 8 seed Ashleigh Barty and surprise semi-finalist Amanda Anisimova.



The weather at Roland-Garros on Wednesday left two quarter-final matches unplayed, but Anisimova stunned defending champion Simona Halep 6-2, 6-4 to advance on Thursday with Barty, who beat Madison Keys 6-3, 7-5.

Here is the revised schedule for the final stages of the women's bracket, the key television details and a preview of what to expect.

Women's Draw - Semi-Final Schedule



Friday, June 7 - Semi-Finals

(26) Johanna Konta vs. Marketa Vondrousova, 10 a.m. BST/5 a.m. ET

(8) Ashleigh Barty vs. Amanda Anisimova, 10 a.m. BST/5 a.m. ET

TV Schedule

In the United Kingdom, the matches will be available to watch on Eurosport and streamed via Eurosport Player.

In the United States, the action will be shown on the Tennis Channel and streamed via Tennis Channel Everywhere.

Preview

Each of this year's semi-finals comprises one seeded star going up against a teenage underdog, but Anisimova's surprise straight-sets victory over Halep has heightened awareness around her more than ever.

The 17-year-old managed to record 24 unforced errors in two sets, per Roland-Garros—seven more than Halep—and still beat the No. 3 seed in pretty clean style.

Anisimova timed her net runs well for the most part and was composed across the board despite the level of opposition, saving six of the seven break points she faced. Halep, on the other hand, lost four of the seven she had to defend.

Still, Anisimova couldn't hide her surprise after a superb double backhand cemented her win:

None of the four women's semi-finalists have a Grand Slam title between them, and Gracenote Olympic highlighted it will also be new territory for the quartet:

Konta, 28, and Vondrousova, 19, will be out to continue their unexpected runs at Roland-Garros in what promises to be a fascinating occasion.

Remarkably, before the 2019 tournament, Konta had never won a match at the French Open.

Per George Bellshaw of Metro, the Briton has received high praise for her win over Sloane Stephens in the last eight:

Per WTA Insider, her opponent has shown so many different attributes to make it this far:

On Friday, both matches should be thrillers. The games of Konta and Vondrousova mesh well. However, the former has found her groove on clay and is playing as well as anyone in the draw at the moment, making her the favourite to advance into her first Grand Slam final.

Anisimova has another giant-slaying under her belt after knocking Aryna Sabalenka out in the second round, and it was only two years ago that an unseeded Jelena Ostapenko took the top prize at Roland-Garros.

Eighth seed Barty may not be the highest-seeded opponent Anisimova has faced thus far in Paris thanks to Halep, but the Australian's closer toppling of Keys on Thursday suggests she could be in better form.