French Open 2019: Thursday Roland-Garros Schedule and Bracket Predictions

French Open 2019: Thursday Roland-Garros Schedule and Bracket PredictionsJune 5, 2019
Novak Djokovic, Dominic Thiem, Simona Halep and Madison Keys will all play their 2019 French Open quarter-final matches on Thursday after play was rained off on Wednesday.
The day's matches were cancelled thanks to a persistent downpour, per the tournament's official website.
It means Djokovic didn't have the chance to face Alexander Zverev, while Halep is still waiting on her last-eight tie with Amanda Anisimova.
Thursday's Schedule and Predicted Winners
ATP
- (1) Novak Djokovic vs. (5) Alexander Zverev, 12 p.m. BST/7 a.m. ET: Djokovic
- (4) Dominic Thiem vs. (10) Karen Khachanov, not before 2:30 p.m. BST/9:30 a.m. ET: Thiem
WTA
- (3) Simona Halep vs. Amanda Anisimova, 12 p.m. BST/7 a.m. ET: Halep
- (14) Madison Keys vs. Ashleigh Barty, 12 p.m. BST/7 a.m. ET: Barty
Djokovic and Thiem to Progress
Djokovic has been flawless so far, not dropping a single set through four matches. The Serb is in peerless form, but he will find himself tested by Zverev.
Tennis TV @TennisTV
2010 ✅ 2011 ✅ 2012 ✅ 2013 ✅ 2014 ✅ 2015 ✅ 2016 ✅ 2017 ✅ 2018 ✅ 2019 ✅ @DjokerNole becomes the first man to reach ten consecutive @rolandgarros Quarter-Finals... #RG19 https://t.co/sIjWiTQM9r
Having seen off Fabio Fognini and Dusan Lajovic, the fifth seed has proved himself adept at extending matches and holding his nerve in key moments. It took Zverev five sets to get past Lajovic and four to overcome Fognini.
Outlasting testing opponents in marathon-length matches is becoming a happy habit for Zverev:
José Morgado @josemorgado
Alexander Zverev survives in 4h09, beats John Millman 7-6(4), 6-3, 2-6, 6-7(5), 6-3 to reach the 2nd round at #RG19. [getty] https://t.co/D5EKdhPd00
It's doubtful Zverev can push Djokovic beyond three sets. Doing so would rely on forcing some uncharacteristic errors from the world No. 1.
Errors haven't been common from Djokovic during his latest progress across the red clay in Paris:
ATP Tour @ATP_Tour
.@DjokerNole sweeps past Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 for a place in a record 13th straight @RolandGarros quarter-final. ✅ 12 unforced errors ✅ 31 winners https://t.co/WpQlOA0GPU
Count on Djokovic remaining efficient enough to teach 22-year-old Zverev an invaluable lesson.
Thiem's tournament hasn't been without controversy—notably, the spat with Serena Williams after he was forced to move during a press conference to make way for Williams following her defeat to Sofia Kenin in the third round, per L'Equipe (h/t BBC Sport).
Even so, he has still earned his spot in the last eight with some spectacular performances. The best of those came during a straight-sets win over Gael Monfils in the round of 16:
Eurosport UK @Eurosport_UK
We could watch this Thiem tweener over and over And over and over And over and over And over and over again. WOW. #RG19 https://t.co/dOrBJbVvsP
Victory over Monfils is Thiem's only one in three sets so far in this year's tournament. He's gaining momentum as the competition progresses, though, which is a bad sign for Karen Khachanov.
The Russian was strong during a commendable win over Juan Martin del Potro, but it's unlikely Thiem will be as accommodating.
Halep and Barty Set for the Semi-Finals
Facing Halep was also a formidable prospect for Anisimova, but her task will be tougher still considering how fresh the 2018 champion is ahead of the last eight.
Halep saved energy after making quick work of Iga Swiatek in the last round:
BBC Tennis @bbctennis
It didn't take long! Simona Halep has beaten Iga Swiatek 6-1 6-0 in less than 45 minutes to reach the quarter-finals of the #FrenchOpen. Follow live ➡ https://t.co/xYOxsIJcfc #bbctennis https://t.co/TSCASDDV3I
Halep has mastered the art of applying pressure early and keeping it on her opponents. She sets a fast pace when it comes to going on the attack.
A good example of her intense style was shown in the way she wrecked the Swiatek serve:
WTA Insider @WTA_insider
Clinic. Reigning champion Simona Halep wins 61 60 by breaking every Iga Swiatek service game. Generated 10 break points, converted 7 in a 45 minute win. Back into the quarterfinals @rolandgarros with her best performance of the tournament so far. #RG19 https://t.co/aZavqTGmNu
Anisimova won't be intimidated since she hasn't lost a single set in this year's competition. One of her best performances came in the round of 64 against 11th seed Aryna Sabalenka.
Yet getting past Halep will be a different story.
Picking between Ashleigh Barty and Keys is no easy task, with both players in solid form. The latter was a semi-finalist a year ago and has proved her ability to make the clutch shots.
Keys was terrific in the second set of her win over Katerina Siniakova in the last round.
Barty has been just as good, though, beating Williams' conqueror Kenin in the last 16. The Australian "seems to be getting better every week," according to Tennis.com's Steve Tignor.
He also noted how Barty's straight-sets victory over Keys at the Fed Cup may give her the psychological edge. Expect the 23-year-old to edge past the American after a third set.
A Day of Rain Shuffles the Schedule at the French Open