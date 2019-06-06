Chile vs. England: 2019 Toulon Tournament Live Stream, Schedule and Prediction

Octavio Passos/Getty Images

England will look to end a disappointing Toulon Tournament group stage on a high on Friday, when they take on Chile.

The defending champions have suffered losses in both of their games, with a 3-2 defeat to Portugal following a 2-1 loss to Japan. With only the top teams progressing from each of the three groups along with the best runner-up, their hopes of a successful defence are over.

Despite their struggle for form, England's under-20s are the big favourites against Chile. The South American side may have surprised Portugal to win their opener, but confidence will be low after a 6-1 hammering at the hands of Japan last time out.

Read on for the key viewing details for the game, as well as a preview and prediction of how the match is likely to play out.

Date: Friday, June 7

Time: 7:30 p.m. (BST), 2:30 p.m. (ET)

TV Info: Free Sports (UK), beIN Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: beIN Sports Connect (U.S.)

Preview

Given a number of England's best youngsters are involved in the senior squad for the UEFA Nations League and the upcoming UEFA Under-21 Championships, manager Paul Simpson has not had access to all the best youngsters in the country at this event.

Still, with a squad packed with quality options, he would have expected better performances in the group stage.

Having started well and taken the lead against Portugal, they were dominated for long spells of the match, with two goals in quick succession from Goncalo Cardoso and Felix Correia putting the Selecao in control at half-time:

It was at least a good day for the Arsenal contingent, as Eddie Nketiah and Joe Willock both netted in the defeat:

However, Simpson will likely be worried by the issues in defence and the centre of midfield. It was too easy for Japan and Portugal to scythe through the middle of the team and get in behind both full-backs.

In the defeat to Portugal, England goalkeeper Ryan Schofield endured an especially difficult match, as he was at fault for two goals and then faced the ignominy of being substituted at half-time.

One major positive for England at this tournament has been Reece James, who has continued the excellent form he showcased at Wigan Athletic on loan from Chelsea last season.

The 19-year-old played at centre-back for a spell on Wednesday and didn't look at all daunted:

It's difficult to know what to expect from Chile, as their two performances so far have been polar opposites of one another. A 1-0 win over Portugal appeared to set them up for a positive tournament, although the humbling at the hands of Japan—where they conceded five first-half goals—will surely leave its mark.

On paper, England should be too strong here. While there has been some jadedness in their play at the competition, the players will be desperate to finish a long season on a positive note, and that will give them the impetus to secure an overdue three points.

Prediction: England 3-1 Chile