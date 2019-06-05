2019 MLB Draft Grades: Tuesday Results and Scores for Each Team

Peter Aiken/Getty Images

The first 10 rounds of the 2019 MLB draft have been completed and nearly all of the most highly regarded prospects have been selected.

Wednesday's draft action will cover rounds 11 through 40, and teams will have a chance to develop talented players who have not accomplished as much as those selected through the first 10 rounds.

While teams are hoping to find some gold dust in the late rounds, here's a look at the grades for the first two days of the MLB draft.

2019 MLB Draft Grades, Rounds 1-10

Arizona: A-

Atlanta: B

Baltimore: A

Boston: C+

Chicago Cubs: C+

Chicago White Sox: B+

Cincinnati: B+

Cleveland: B-

Colorado: C+

Detroit: B

Houston: C

Kansas City: A

Los Angeles Angels: C

Los Angeles Dodgers: B+

Miami: B

Milwaukee: B

Minnesota: B+

New York Mets: B+

New York Yankees: B-

Oakland: C-

Philadelphia: B

Pittsburgh: A-

San Diego: B+

San Francisco: A-

Seattle: B+

St. Louis: C+

Tampa Bay: A-

Texas: B

Toronto: A-

Washington: A

Three teams have stood out, including the Baltimore Orioles, Kansas City Royals and Washington Nationals. All have received the top grades of A in this draft, and here's why:

Baltimore Orioles

The Orioles started the draft by selecting Adley Rutschman of Oregon State with the No. 1 pick.

Rutschman is a switch-hitting power hitter who has excellent defensive skills. He has been a gap-to-gap hitter with extra-base power for the majority of his career, but he has been driving the ball over the fence with much greater frequency.

The 21-year-old now has a chance to be the face of the Orioles franchise and an All-Star for many years.

Second-round pick Gunnar Henderson of Morgan Academy in Selma, Alabama, is also a switch-hitter who combines excellent athletic skills with the ability to strike the ball to all fields.

The shortstop has a quick first step in the field and a plus arm.

Kyle Stowers of Stanford has a chance to be a solid major-league center fielder after being selected at No. 71 by Baltimore.

The Californian demonstrated he could handle a wooden bat when he played in the Cape Cod League last summer.

Stowers has legitimate power, but he needs to do a better job of making contact because he has some swing-and-miss issues that have to be addressed.

Kansas City Royals

The Royals selected Bobby Witt Jr. with the No. 2 pick, and the shortstop is considered a five-tool player who has the ability to barrel the ball up and drive it to all fields with power.

The 18-year-old shortstop has excellent speed and base-running instincts, and he has a powerful arm that will allow him to make throws from deep in the hole.

Second-round choice Brady McConnell is also a shortstop, but if he develops at the same rate as Witt, he will most likely move to second base.

He was a game-changing player for the Florida Gators, and he added strength this year and that allowed him to drive the ball up the gaps.

Alec Marsh was selected with the No. 70 pick, and he is a right-handed pitcher who throws a 92 mph fastball along with a sharp slider. He also throws a curve ball, but that pitch is not up to the standards of his slider.

The Arizona State product does not have dominant stuff, but he is a big-time competitor and that could help him succeed at the pro level.

Washington Nationals

First-round selection Jackson Rutledge of San Jacinto College in Texas has emerged as one of the top pitching prospects in a draft that did not have many elite pitchers.

The No. 17 pick has a legitimate power arm as he throws his fastball in the 94-97 mph range and tops out at 99. He is a huge man at 6'8" and 250 pounds who has a wipeout slider and a chance to develop quickly.

Third baseman Drew Mendoza of Florida State is another big man at 6'5" and 230 pounds, and he is a powerful left-handed hitter.

While the third-round pick is bigger than the average third baseman and may not have the quickness for the position, he has played it well at the college level and has a strong arm.

Reliever Matt Cronin has done an outstanding job at Arkansas, and he appears to have the makeup of a legitimate bullpen mainstay.

The 123rd overall pick has a powerful fastball that exceeds 95 mph and a hard-breaking curve ball that is capable of making hitters look foolish.

Scouting information courtesy of Baseball America, MLB.com and ESPN.com.