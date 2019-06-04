Rob Manfred Says Safety Netting Changes Likely Won't Come in 2019 Season

John Minchillo/Associated Press

League-mandated changes regarding stadium netting are unlikely to arrive before the 2019 season ends, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Tuesday.

"It's very difficult given how far the clubs have gone with the netting to make changes during the year, because they really are structural issues," Manfred said, per the Associated Press (via ESPN.com). "But, because safety is so important, I'm sure that conversation will begin and continue into the offseason."

