Rob Manfred Says Safety Netting Changes Likely Won't Come in 2019 Season

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 5, 2019

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred speaks to reporters before an opening day baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Pittsburgh Pirates, Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo/Associated Press

League-mandated changes regarding stadium netting are unlikely to arrive before the 2019 season ends, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Tuesday.

"It's very difficult given how far the clubs have gone with the netting to make changes during the year, because they really are structural issues," Manfred said, per the Associated Press (via ESPN.com). "But, because safety is so important, I'm sure that conversation will begin and continue into the offseason."

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

