Brazil vs. Qatar: 2019 Friendly Odds, Time, Live Stream and TV Schedule

Brazil are set to play Qatar in an international friendly in Brasilia on Wednesday.

All eyes will be on the Qatari team before the country hosts the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and the five-time world champions will provide the ultimate test for the AFC 2019 Asian Cup holders.

Brazil are deep in preparations for the 2019 Copa America which begins on home soil on June 14, and Qatar will be guest entrants at the tournament.

The Brazilians have not won the competition since 2007, with the last two editions being claimed by Chile.

Date: Wednesday, June 5

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET/1:30 a.m. BST (Thursday morning)

TV Info: BeIN Sports (U.S), FreeSports [422] (UK)

Live Stream: BeIN Sports CONNECT, FuboTV (U.S.)

Odds: Brazil 1-11, Qatar 33-1, draw 9-1 (according to Oddschecker)

Preview

Qatar get a taste of the major leagues as they travel to Brazil to play one of the greatest football nations on the planet.

The small state will host the first World Cup in the Middle East, and will be keen to make an impression on curious sports fans in South America.

Qatar will feature at the forthcoming Copa in Group B. Alongside them are the powerhouses of Argentina, Colombia and Paraguay.

The South American teams will expect to collect three points in each of their encounters with The Maroons.

Qatar become the first Arab side to play in the Copa and claimed a guest spot as Mexico missed out on their usual invite.

Japan also feature as a guest team. The Samurai Blue were defeated 3-1 by Qatar in the 2019 Asian Cup final held in the United Arab Emirates on February 1.

The win proved Qatar have a burgeoning team who can thrive on a competition platform close to home.

However, with Brazil sharpening their talent ahead of the Copa, the home side could field a strong starting XI capable of scoring plenty of goals.

Brazil coach Tite took charge of the Selecao in 2016 and has made them a force after a lean spell.

The 58-year-old has been able to inject confidence into his squad, winning the South American qualification group with ease for the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Brazil lost just once in 18 games, amassing 12 wins as they found the net 41 times.

However, a 2-1 quarter-final exit against Belgium at Russia 2018 proved to be disappointing for the great nation who always expect to progress.

Qatar will hope to prove their Asian Cup win was not a one-off achievement. They beat South Korea and Japan on their way to the title, who have both previously shown their World Cup pedigree.

Brazil should prove to be too strong but the Qatari's will hope Tite will field a deeply-rotated side that gives them a chance of an unlikely result.