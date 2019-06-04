Browns News: RB Duke Johnson Still Seeking Trade, Says He Feels 'Unwanted'June 4, 2019
Cleveland Browns running back Duke Johnson Jr. said Tuesday at mandatory veteran minicamp that he still wants to be traded.
While addressing the media, Johnson said his trade request in April came one month after the Browns had already placed him on the trade block:
Mary Kay Cabot @MaryKayCabot
#Browns Duke Johnson said he still wants to be traded https://t.co/HPg2P7Aach
According to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, Johnson added that he feels "unwanted" in Cleveland. Despite his desire to be moved, he also told Cabot that he will not be "disgruntled" if the Browns decide not to do so.
Second-year quarterback Baker Mayfield, meanwhile, offered his take:
Keith Britton @KeithBritton86
#Browns Baker Mayfield on Duke Johnson being in an awkward position. “It’s not awkward. It’s self-inflicted. I hope he does his job.”
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.