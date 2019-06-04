French Open 2019 Results: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal Advance to Semi-Finals

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer won their quarter-final matches on Tuesday at the 2019 French Open, claiming spots in the last four.

Nadal was his usual brilliant self on the clay of Roland Garros, cruising past the challenge of No. 7 seed Kei Nishikori.

The Spaniard won 6-1, 6-1, 6-3 in an excellent display in Paris.

Federer joined his great rival in the semi-finals after a tough match against Swiss compatriot Stanislas Wawrinka.

The icon dropped the second but muscled past Wawrinka 7-6 (4), 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4, setting up a clash with Nadal.

