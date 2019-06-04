French Open 2019 Results: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal Advance to Semi-Finals

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistJune 4, 2019

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 04: Rafael Nadal of Spain shakes hands with Kei Nishikori of Japan following their mens singles quarter-final during Day ten of the 2019 French Open at Roland Garros on June 04, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Julian Finney/Getty Images

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer won their quarter-final matches on Tuesday at the 2019 French Open, claiming spots in the last four.

Nadal was his usual brilliant self on the clay of Roland Garros, cruising past the challenge of No. 7 seed Kei Nishikori.

The Spaniard won 6-1, 6-1, 6-3 in an excellent display in Paris.

Federer joined his great rival in the semi-finals after a tough match against Swiss compatriot Stanislas Wawrinka.

The icon dropped the second but muscled past Wawrinka 7-6 (4), 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4, setting up a clash with Nadal.

                                         

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

