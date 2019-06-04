French Open 2019: Wednesday Roland Garros Schedule and Bracket Predictions

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

The 2019 French Open quarter-finals continue on Wednesday as Novak Djokovic attempts to make the last four.

The world No. 1 takes on rising star Alexander Zverev, with the No. 5 seed impressing at Roland Garros.

Dominic Thiem will meet Karen Khachanov for a place in the semi-finals as the tournament reaches the closing stages.

The women's quarter-finals see current champion Simona Halep battle teenage sensation Amanda Anisimova, with Ashleigh Barty facing Madison Keys.

Wednesday Schedule (Predicted Winner)

Men's Singles

(1) Novak Djokovic vs. (5) Alexander Zverev (Djokovic)

(4) Dominic Thiem vs. (10) Karen Khachanov (Thiem)

Women's Singles

(3) Simona Halep vs. (26) Amanda Anisimova (Halep)

(8) Ashleigh Barty vs. (14) Madison Keys (Keys)

Preview

Djokovic faces a stiff challenge in Paris as Zverev looks for the biggest win of his career.

The 22-year-old German is one of the youngest players in the world's top 10, and he's hungry to better last year's quarter-final showing at the tournament.

Zverev despatched No. 30 seed Dusan Lajovic in the previous round, winning a testing five-set battle as he edged over the line.

Djokovic's form continues to peak as the Serb plays some of the best tennis of his illustrious career.

The competition favourite beat qualifier Salvatore Caruso in straight sets to make the last eight and will expect a tougher test against his next opponent.

Thiem is currently the best-ranked player outside of the trinity of Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, and the Austrian has the tools to make it to the final.

The 25-year-old impressed against Gael Monfils, sailing past the experienced Frenchman in style in straight sets.

Halep is in action in the last eight as she attempts to retain the French Open title she won last year.

The Romanian appears incredibly comfortable on clay and will expect to defeat Anisimova on a favoured surface.

Ronald Garros highlighted the champion's progression into the last eight:

No. 8 seed Barty will attempt to book a place in the semi-final and will play American star Keys.

Keys was ruthless as she knocked out Katerina Siniakova in the previous round, prevailing in straight sets as she conceded just six games.

Barty stuttered as she traded with Keys' compatriot Sofia Kenin in the last 16.

The Australian dropped the first set but stormed back to complete victory, winning the final set without losing a game.