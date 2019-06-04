French Open 2019: Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer Semi-Final Set and More Results

French Open 2019: Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer Semi-Final Set and More ResultsJune 4, 2019
Defending champion Rafael Nadal cruised into the semi-finals of the 2019 French Open on Tuesday after seeing off the challenge of seventh-seeded Kei Nishikori.
The Spaniard will face Roger Federer for a place in the final. The Swiss star reached the last four by knocking out compatriot Stanislas Wawrinka in four sets.
In the women's draw, Great Britain's Johanna Konta maintained her fine form by upsetting seventh-seeded Sloane Stephens.
Konta will play unseeded Czech teenager Marketa Vondrousova. The 19-year-old upset 31st-seeded Petra Martic to make her first Grand Slam semi-final.
Tuesday's Men's Results
(2) Rafael Nadal bt. (7) Kei Nishikori 6-1, 6-1, 6-3
(3) Roger Federer bt. (24) Stanislas Wawrinka 7-6 (4), 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4
Tuesday's Women's Results
(26) Johanna Konta bt. (7) Sloane Stephens 6-1, 6-4
Marketa Vondrousova vs. (31) Petra Martic 7-6 (1), 7-5
Tuesday Recap
Rain interrupted both men's quarter-finals at Roland Garros on Tuesday, but Nadal continued his dominance on the clay in Paris.
The second seed raced through the opening set for the loss of just one game, while Nishikori looked to be feeling the effects of his five-set wins over Laslo Dere and Benoit Paire in the last two rounds.
Nadal broke early in the second set on his way to taking a stranglehold on the match that his opponent could do little about.
The Spaniard seemed to be in a hurry to complete the game but was forced to stop at 4-2 up in the third set due to the imminent arrival of a thunderstorm:
ATP Tour @ATP_Tour
Beast mode from @RafaelNadal today 💪 He leads Kei Nishikori 6-1, 6-1, 4-1. | #RG19 https://t.co/ql0ZHbB3IV
Nadal did not appear too happy to be forced off the court with victory in sight, but he picked up where he left off on his return to reach his 12th French Open semi-final:
US Open Tennis @usopen
Another flawless performance @RafaelNadal is into his 12th French Open SF after defeating Kei Nishikori 6-1, 6-1, 6-3! #RG19 https://t.co/vi97uBcmqn
The defending champion will face a familiar opponent after Federer progressed to the last four at Roland Garros for the first time in seven years:
We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis
Solid Federer! Roger defeats Stan Wawrinka 7-6 4-6 7-6 6-4 to get back in @rolandgarros semi-finals for the 1st time since 2012! #RG19 https://t.co/QgFL7oDngW
Federer was made to work harder for his win by a determined Wawrinka. The third seed needed a tiebreak to clinch the opener, but his compatriot hit straight back to level the match.
The 37-year-old needed to be at his very best to clinch a tight third set, again via tiebreak:
ATP Tour @ATP_Tour
Fast feet, fast hands 🏁 🎥: @rolandgarros | @rogerfederer | #RG19 https://t.co/w33G6fwrD2
Play was suspended with the scores at 3-3 in the fourth set. After an hour delay, Federer secured the crucial break at 4-4.
Wawrinka threatened to break back as Federer served for the match but could not do quite enough as the 37-year-old progressed after three hours and 17 minutes.
Konta has no such trouble in her quarter-final, producing a near-flawless display to secure her first French Open semi-final.
The British star dropped just five games on her way to victory as she breezed past the seventh seed:
Roland-Garros @rolandgarros
Is @JohannaKonta bulletproof? The 🇬🇧 drops just five games en-route to first Roland-Garros semi-final. #RG19 https://t.co/SPIFw89jo6
She becomes the first British woman to make the last four in Paris since 1983 and fully deserved her victory:
Tumaini Carayol @tumcarayol
Johanna Konta reaches her first Roland Garros semi-final with a 6-1 6-4 win over last year's finalist Sloane Stephens. Easily one of the best matches of Konta's career. Vondrousova/Martic in the semis.
Konta now faces the challenge of Vondrousova, who beat Martic in straight sets in a dramatic match.
The teenager appeared to lose the first set but managed to produce a superb comeback to win it on the tiebreak:
Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg
Marketa Vondrousova, down triple set point at 5-6, 0-40, calmly reels off 12 of the next 13 points to surge to take the first set 7-6(1). She's 6-0 in tiebreaks so far this year. #RG19
The second set produced more drama with Vondrousova having two match points while serving at 5-3 but unable to see it out as the nerves began to show.
Martic kept her nerve to stay in the match, and a horrible double-fault by the teenager saw her opponent break back:
WTA Insider @WTA_insider
Petra Martic roars as she saves match points to break Marketa Vondrousova to *4-5. Won a 34 shot rally at deuce. And comes up with the goods to finally break through. #RG19
Yet Vondrousova was not to be denied a second time. She hit straight back to force her third match point and made no mistake to secure a semi-final spot.
Johanna Konta aims to go ‘two steps further’ as she targets French Open win