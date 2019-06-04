MLB Rumors: Yankees, Braves Are 'Favorites' to Sign Dallas Keuchel to Contract

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Now that Dallas Keuchel is free to sign without causing a team to give up a draft pick, his market appears to be taking clear shape for the first time since he hit the market last October.

Per MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, the New York Yankees and Atlanta Braves are considered favorites to sign Keuchel with offers "believed to be in the same area."

