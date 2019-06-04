MLB Rumors: Yankees, Braves Are 'Favorites' to Sign Dallas Keuchel to Contract

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 4, 2019

BALTIMORE, MD - SEPTEMBER 29: Starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel #60 of the Houston Astros pitches in the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles during Game Two of a doubleheader at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 29, 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Now that Dallas Keuchel is free to sign without causing a team to give up a draft pick, his market appears to be taking clear shape for the first time since he hit the market last October. 

Per MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, the New York Yankees and Atlanta Braves are considered favorites to sign Keuchel with offers "believed to be in the same area."

              

