French Open 2019: Tuesday Replay TV Schedule and Live Stream Guide

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and several other top players will be looking for a semi-final ticket to the 2019 French Open on Tuesday, as the first quarter-final matchups get underway.

Federer and Stanislas Wawrinka will battle it out in the first men's match of the day, before Kei Nishikori takes on clay specialist Nadal. In the women's draw, Sloane Stephens lost in two sets to Joanna Konta. Marketa Vondrousouva will face Petra Martic later on Tuesday.

Federer has breezed through the tournament so far, blasting his opposition to bits with a steady diet of attacking tennis and wasting little time in the process:

He faces his first real test of the tournament on Tuesday, however, as he takes on compatriot Wawrinka.

The 34-year-old has lost his last six outings against Federer, but his last win came on the Parisian clay, in 2015. Tournament organisers have been looking forward to a rematch ever since:

Wawrinka's form can get a little streaky at times, but when he's on, he can hang with the very best. It won't be easy to keep up with an in-form Federer for three sets or more, but Wawrinka's best chance of an upset would come on clay.

The same can't be said for Nishikori, who faces the master of the dirt in Nadal. He has an astonishing record in Paris:

Nishikori had to dig deep against Benoit Paire just to earn his spot in the quarter-finals, going five sets. The added fatigue could be a factor, especially if Nadal can get his opponent moving early.

Tennis writer Ricky Dimon isn't confident in a positive outcome:

The two have met just once since the 2015 Summer Olympics―where Nishikori shocked Nadal―and that was in Monaco last year, where the Spaniard took an easy win.

Neither of Nishikori's two wins over Nadal have come on clay, but instead on hard courts, at the Olympics and in Canada in 2015.

Konta became the first player to book her semi-final spot on Tuesday, easily beating Stephens in two sets. The scores were 6-1, 6-4:

Her serve made the difference, as she lost just a single point on serve in the second set. Stephens had no answers for her aggressive play, lasting less than 75 minutes.