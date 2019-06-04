Video: George Foreman Offers to Manage Anthony Joshua After TKO Loss

Al Bello/Getty Images

Legendary heavyweight boxer George Foreman isn't shying away from supporting Anthony Joshua in the wake of his shocking technical knockout loss to Andy Ruiz Jr. on Saturday.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Foreman praised Joshua and even offered to become his manager:

"They're gonna have to go back to the gym. I think he'll be a greater fighter, Joshua now," Foreman said. "If he goes back and gets his mind together. He's gonna even be better, but right now he better learn to box, and he better get a good manager. I'll do it."

Foreman added: "He needs someone like me."

Joshua was the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight champion and owned a perfect 22-0 career record with 21 knockouts entering the fight against Ruiz. Despite being a +1200 underdog, Ruiz prevailed and improved his career record to 33-1:

Foreman believes Joshua still belongs in the conversation for the best heavyweight fighter in the world, along with Ruiz, Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury.

The Hall of Famer also feels losing to Ruiz could be a good thing for the Brit in the long run: "One punch, uh huh. One punch is not gonna change that, or one knockdown is not gonna change that. He'll be back. He's in the mix. And, probably he'll be better. I'd bet on him the next time 'cause now he's gonna have something he should've had beforehand. Fear of being defeated. He didn't have that."

The two-time world heavyweight champion also feels it would behoove Joshua to avoid a rematch despite the possible desire to prove that the loss to Ruiz was a fluke: "If I'm Anthony Joshua's manager, I say, 'Let sleeping dogs lie.' I don't want to fight that guy anymore, because you don't know what you did wrong. You go back and you're gonna do the same thing. Let it slide. ... Leave Ruiz alone. Let him alone."

Foreman went 76-5 during his career and mixed it up with many of the best heavyweights of all time, including Muhammad Ali, Joe Frazier and Evander Holyfield.

While Foreman never suffered a loss as shocking as the one Joshua endured against Ruiz, there may be no better person out there to guide Joshua back to the top than Big George given his remarkable resume.