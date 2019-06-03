Report: Warriors' Kevon Looney Collarbone Injury a Fracture; Out Indefinitely

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney is reportedly out indefinitely after suffering a non-displaced first costal cartilage fracture, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Per that report, "There could be more evaluation, but there isn't great optimism on a return this season. DeMarcus Cousins' emergence in Game 2 looms even bigger for the Warriors."

