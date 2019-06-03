Report: Warriors' Kevon Looney Collarbone Injury a Fracture; Out Indefinitely

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 4, 2019

TORONTO, ONTARIO - JUNE 02: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Toronto Raptors is defended by Kevon Looney #5 of the Golden State Warriors in the first half during Game Two of the 2019 NBA Finals at Scotiabank Arena on June 02, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney is reportedly out indefinitely after suffering a non-displaced first costal cartilage fracture, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Per that report, "There could be more evaluation, but there isn't great optimism on a return this season. DeMarcus Cousins' emergence in Game 2 looms even bigger for the Warriors."

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

