MLB Draft 2019: Ranking the Biggest Steals of Day 1

0 of 8

Ben McKeown/Associated Press

There's 78 picks down and a few hundred more to go.

The first day of the 2019 MLB draft is in the books, and there are a few surprises are worth discussing. Specifically, we're going to look at the biggest steals of Day 1.

This is speculative, of course, as the best picks of this year's draft won't truly be revealed for another five—or even 10—years. But from looking at players' pre-draft rankings, present talent levels and projectability, we can at least offer a sense of which teams lucked out with their picks.

Note: For consistent reference, we used MLB.com's draft prospect rankings.