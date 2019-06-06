10 Most Anticipated Rematches of the 2019 College Football Season

1 of 11

Auburn at Texas A&M (Sept. 21)

Auburn at LSU (Oct. 26)

Florida at LSU (Oct. 12)

Alabama at Texas A&M (Oct. 12)

We have four SEC showdowns in the top 10, and there's a strong case to be made that each of these rematches belongs on the list as well.

Last year's September battle between LSU and Auburn was arguably one of the 10 best games of the season, decided by a last-second, 42-yard field goal by LSU's Cole Tracy. Another nail-biter between those sets of Tigers wouldn't surprise anyone.

Nor would it be much of a shock if LSU and Florida—two teams with a good chance to appear in the Top 10 of the preseason AP poll—wage another war decided by a defensive touchdown in the final two minutes.

Of all these options, however, the most difficult one to cut was Alabama at Texas A&M.

No one came close to upsetting the Crimson Tide during the 2018 regular season, but Texas A&M was the closest, "only" losing by a 45-23 margin. Might things play out differently in College Station? This is definitely one of the must-watch games of the first half of the season. But with both teams already represented twice in our top 10, we went elsewhere to round out the list.

Michigan at Penn State (Oct. 19)

Penn State at Ohio State (Nov. 23)

While the last three contests between Michigan and Penn State each had a final margin of at least 29 points, the Nittany Lions and the Buckeyes have played three consecutive games decided by three points or fewer. If Penn State is a top-15 type of team for the fourth straight year, either one of these matchups could be spectacular.

With the departures of Trace McSorley, Miles Sanders and a couple of key wide receivers, though, we are far from convinced that Penn State will have enough offensive firepower to hang with these two College Football Playoff contenders. However, the Nittany Lions should have one of the better defenses in the nation, so a pair of 17-14 drama-filled affairs is a real possibility.

Clemson at Syracuse (Sept. 14)

Clemson is 17-1 against the ACC over the past two seasons, and 15 of those wins came by at least a 14-point margin. Syracuse has been the exception to the rule, upsetting the Tigers two years ago when Kelly Bryant suffered an injury in the first half and darn near knocking off Clemson in Death Valley last year when Trevor Lawrence got hurt late in the second quarter. Could the Orange do it again despite losing quarterback Eric Dungey?

Notre Dame at Stanford (Nov. 30)

If either the Irish or the Cardinal are still in the playoff hunt by the end of November, this will be one of the most important games—perhaps the singularly most important one—of the year. Conversely, if both teams are hovering at 8-3 and this is merely a nonconference showdown between teams on the outer fringe of the New Year's Six conversation, it wouldn't even be one of the five most intriguing games of the day.

And the latter scenario is more likely, given the difficulty of each team's schedule leading up to this point.