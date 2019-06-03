Andy Murray to Return from Hip Injury, Play Doubles at Fever-Tree Championships

GREG WOOD/Getty Images

Andy Murray will make his return to competitive tennis at the London Queen's Club, it has been confirmed.

Per Simon Cambers of ESPN, the organisers of the Fever-Tree Championship, which is traditionally used as a buildup to Wimbledon, said Monday the three-time Grand Slam champion will take part in the doubles tournament.

"If all goes well there, Murray is hoping to play doubles at Wimbledon as well," wrote Cambers. "Though he hopes to play doubles at Wimbledon in July, Murray is still considered to be 'extremely unlikely' to play singles as he continues to recover full fitness and test out his hip in a match situation."

The Queen's Club tournament, which Murray has won five times as a singles player, will get underway June 17.

Stuart Fraser of The Times said the Scotsman is likely to play with Spanish veteran Feliciano Lopez at the event:

There have been major doubts as to whether Murray will play again, as he's not been in action since his outing at the Australian Open in January.

During that tournament, the 32-year-old said he was unsure over his long-term future and that Wimbledon would likely be his last tournament before retiring if he was fit enough to play at SW19.

Following his elimination at the Australian Open, Murray had an operation on his hip in an attempt to relieve the consistent pain he had been feeling, per Cambers.