Video: Tracy Morgan Reveals Role as 2019 ESPYs Host, Makes Kevin Durant Joke

Tracy Morgan will be bringing his brand of irreverent comedy to the 2019 ESPYs.

The comedian announced Monday he'll serve as the host for the ESPN awards show, which will take place July 10:

If Morgan could get an unredacted version of that release, that would save everyone a lot of time and speculation over the next month.

"I am very excited to be hosting The ESPYs," Morgan said in a statement. "I hope my Uncle Sidney Poitier is there with my biological father Tony Dorsett and my second cousin Herschel Walker. And Bo Jackson, I want my two dollars back!"

Danica Patrick hosted the awards show in 2018. Morgan will be the first non-athlete to host since Joel McHale in 2015.

"Tracy is effortlessly funny and deeply passionate about sports," ESPYs executive producer Maura Mandt said. "He's a natural choice to host The ESPYS and we're thrilled to have him. Few people can own a room like Tracy Morgan, and I can't wait to see what he has in store for the show."

This year's ESPYs will likely feature a ton of skits that take advantage of Morgan's acerbic wit, along with an opening monologue that will take aim at some of the sports world's biggest stars.

No word yet on whether Bo Jackson will make an appearance to hand him over that $2, though.