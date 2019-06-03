Ron Darling's Thyroid Cancer 'Stabilized'; Cleared for Return to Mets Broadcasts

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

MLB broadcaster Ron Darling released a statement Monday saying his thyroid cancer has "stabilized" and that he plans to return to calling New York Mets games.

"My doctors have informed me that my thyroid cancer has been stabilized for now and that I have been cleared to return to work,” Darling said in a statement. “The doctors will continue to closely monitor me over the next several months to assure my progress remains on the right track. I look forward to rejoining my partners Gary and Keith in the SNY booth to call tomorrow night’s Mets vs. San Francisco Giants game at Citi Field.”

Darling was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in May. He said at the time that doctors felt he would likely be able to return to work within a month.

