French Open 2019 Results: Monday Winners, Scores, Stats and Singles Draw Update

Men's top seed Novak Djokovic cruised into the quarter-finals of the 2019 French Open on Monday with a straight-set victory over Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff.

Djokovic will face fifth seed Alexander Zverev after the German saw off Italy's Fabio Fognini in four sets.

However, there was a shock in the fourth round, as eighth seed Juan Martin del Potro's French Open hopes were ended by Russia's Karen Khachanov.

The 10th seed will face last year's beaten finalist Dominic Thiem in the last eight. Thiem progressed with a comfortable win over home favourite Gael Monfils.

In the women's draw defending champion Simona Halep thrashed 18-year-old Iga Swiatek in just under 45 minutes to move into the last eight.

There were also straight-set wins for 14th seed Madison Keys over Katerina Siniakova and unseeded American Amanda Anisimova against Aliona Bolsova.



Meanwhile, eighth seed Ashleigh Barty needed three sets to see off the challenge of Sofia Kenin and secure her place in the last eight.

Monday's Men's Results

(4) Dominic Thiem bt. (14) Gael Monfils 6-4, 6-4, 6-2

(1) Novak Djokovic bt. Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3, 6-2, 6-2

(5) Alexander Zverev bt. (9) Fabio Fognini 3-6, 6-2, 6-2, 7-6(5)

(10) Karen Khachanov bt. (8) Juan Martin del Potro 7-5, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3

Monday's Women's Results

(3) Simona Halep bt. Iga Swiatek 6-1, 6-0

(8) Ashleigh Barty bt. Sofia Kenin 6-3, 3-6, 6-0

(14) Madison Keys bt. Katerina Siniakova 6-2, 6-4

Amanda Anisimova bt. Aliona Bolsova 6-3, 6-0

Tuesday's Matches

(24) Stanislas Wawrinka vs. (3) Roger Federer

(7) Kei Nishikori vs. (2) Rafael Nadal

(7) Sloane Stephens vs. (26) Johanna Konta

Marketa Vondrousova vs. (31) Petra Martic

For a look at the full schedule, visit RolandGarros.com.



Monday Recap

Djokovic made history on Monday at Roland Garros, as he became the first man to reach 10 consecutive quarter-finals at the Grand Slam:

The top seed did so in an impressive performance packed with power and precision. He capitalised on only his second break point at 4-3 to take charge of the first set.

Djokovic then raced through the second, as Struff was unable to live with the world No. 1:

The Serb broke his opponent five times and only faced one break point in the entire match.

Struff finally managed to put pressure on Djokovic when he was serving for the match, but the top seed reacted quickly to snuff out the danger and seal the victory with a backhand drop shot:

Djokovic has yet to drop a set in Paris in 2019, and he looks in fine form as he continues his quest to hold all four Grand Slams at the same time.

There was plenty of entertainment elsewhere in the men's draw on Monday. Thiem was impressive in his victory over Monfils, even pulling off a shot that left his opponent applauding:

Zverev also looks in good shape after coming from a set down to dispatch Fognini.

Freelance writer Ben Rothenberg was impressed with the 22-year-old:

Khachanov is the surprise name in the quarter-finals after knocking Del Potro out of the French Open.

The Russian progressed to his first Grand Slam quarter-final.

In the women's draw, defending champion Halep raced into the quarter-finals, losing just one game on her way to a dominant victory over Polish teenager Swiatek.

WTA Insider highlighted just how dominant the third seed was:

Halep is the only one of the top six seeds left in the draw and will be confident of reaching the semi-finals, as she plays 17-year-old Anisimova next.

Anisimova also enjoyed a dominant victory Monday. She thrashed Bolsova in straight sets to reach the first Grand Slam quarter-final of her career.

Journalist Jose Morgado highlighted how the youngster impressed:

The teenager has yet to drop a set in the tournament but will need to pull off the biggest win of her young career to upset Halep.