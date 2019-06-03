French Open 2019 Results: Monday Winners, Scores, Stats and Singles Draw Update

French Open 2019 Results: Monday Winners, Scores, Stats and Singles Draw UpdateJune 3, 2019
Men's top seed Novak Djokovic cruised into the quarter-finals of the 2019 French Open on Monday with a straight-set victory over Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff.
Djokovic will face fifth seed Alexander Zverev after the German saw off Italy's Fabio Fognini in four sets.
However, there was a shock in the fourth round, as eighth seed Juan Martin del Potro's French Open hopes were ended by Russia's Karen Khachanov.
The 10th seed will face last year's beaten finalist Dominic Thiem in the last eight. Thiem progressed with a comfortable win over home favourite Gael Monfils.
In the women's draw defending champion Simona Halep thrashed 18-year-old Iga Swiatek in just under 45 minutes to move into the last eight.
There were also straight-set wins for 14th seed Madison Keys over Katerina Siniakova and unseeded American Amanda Anisimova against Aliona Bolsova.
Meanwhile, eighth seed Ashleigh Barty needed three sets to see off the challenge of Sofia Kenin and secure her place in the last eight.
Monday's Men's Results
(4) Dominic Thiem bt. (14) Gael Monfils 6-4, 6-4, 6-2
(1) Novak Djokovic bt. Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3, 6-2, 6-2
(5) Alexander Zverev bt. (9) Fabio Fognini 3-6, 6-2, 6-2, 7-6(5)
(10) Karen Khachanov bt. (8) Juan Martin del Potro 7-5, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3
Monday's Women's Results
(3) Simona Halep bt. Iga Swiatek 6-1, 6-0
(8) Ashleigh Barty bt. Sofia Kenin 6-3, 3-6, 6-0
(14) Madison Keys bt. Katerina Siniakova 6-2, 6-4
Amanda Anisimova bt. Aliona Bolsova 6-3, 6-0
Tuesday's Matches
(24) Stanislas Wawrinka vs. (3) Roger Federer
(7) Kei Nishikori vs. (2) Rafael Nadal
(7) Sloane Stephens vs. (26) Johanna Konta
Marketa Vondrousova vs. (31) Petra Martic
Monday Recap
Djokovic made history on Monday at Roland Garros, as he became the first man to reach 10 consecutive quarter-finals at the Grand Slam:
ATP Tour @ATP_Tour
❗️NEW RECORD❗️ @Djokernole is the first man to reach 10 consecutive @RolandGarros quarter-finals. 👏 #RG19
The top seed did so in an impressive performance packed with power and precision. He capitalised on only his second break point at 4-3 to take charge of the first set.
Djokovic then raced through the second, as Struff was unable to live with the world No. 1:
Matthew Willis @MattRacquet
Since 3-4 in the 1st set, I think this is the most one sided match I've watched this tournament so far. Djokovic unplayable.
The Serb broke his opponent five times and only faced one break point in the entire match.
Struff finally managed to put pressure on Djokovic when he was serving for the match, but the top seed reacted quickly to snuff out the danger and seal the victory with a backhand drop shot:
ATP Tour @ATP_Tour
.@DjokerNole sweeps past Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 for a place in a record 13th straight @RolandGarros quarter-final. ✅ 12 unforced errors ✅ 31 winners https://t.co/WpQlOA0GPU
Djokovic has yet to drop a set in Paris in 2019, and he looks in fine form as he continues his quest to hold all four Grand Slams at the same time.
There was plenty of entertainment elsewhere in the men's draw on Monday. Thiem was impressive in his victory over Monfils, even pulling off a shot that left his opponent applauding:
Roland-Garros @rolandgarros
Shot. Of. The. Tournament. 🏃♂️ Tweener perfection, @ThiemDomi! #RG19 https://t.co/gYKn9XWG4S
Zverev also looks in good shape after coming from a set down to dispatch Fognini.
Freelance writer Ben Rothenberg was impressed with the 22-year-old:
Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg
Sascha Zverev makes it into his second Grand Slam quarterfinal with perhaps his best Slam match ever(?), beating Fabio Fognini 3-6, 6-2, 6-2, 7-6(5). Will face Novak Djokovic on Wednesday for a spot in the #RG19 semifinals.
Khachanov is the surprise name in the quarter-finals after knocking Del Potro out of the French Open.
The Russian progressed to his first Grand Slam quarter-final.
In the women's draw, defending champion Halep raced into the quarter-finals, losing just one game on her way to a dominant victory over Polish teenager Swiatek.
WTA Insider highlighted just how dominant the third seed was:
WTA Insider @WTA_insider
Clinic. Reigning champion Simona Halep wins 61 60 by breaking every Iga Swiatek service game. Generated 10 break points, converted 7 in a 45 minute win. Back into the quarterfinals @rolandgarros with her best performance of the tournament so far. #RG19 https://t.co/aZavqTGmNu
Halep is the only one of the top six seeds left in the draw and will be confident of reaching the semi-finals, as she plays 17-year-old Anisimova next.
Anisimova also enjoyed a dominant victory Monday. She thrashed Bolsova in straight sets to reach the first Grand Slam quarter-final of her career.
Journalist Jose Morgado highlighted how the youngster impressed:
José Morgado @josemorgado
American Amanda Anisimova, 17 years old, beats Aliona Bolsova 6-3, 6-0 to reach a first career (of surely many) Grand Slam QFs at #RG19. 32 winners in 70 minutes, sensacional performance. [getty] https://t.co/RDthGPHwjC
The teenager has yet to drop a set in the tournament but will need to pull off the biggest win of her young career to upset Halep.
