Every NFL Team's Biggest Mistake of the Past Decade

30 of 32

Bob Leverone/Associated Press

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers dealt the 13th overall pick in the 2013 NFL draft and a 2014 fourth-round pick to the New York Jets for Pro Bowl cornerback Darrelle Revis, general manager Mark Dominik was over the moon.

"We're thrilled," he said, per Adam Schefter and Rich Cimini of ESPN. "It's rare that you get a chance to add a player of this caliber to your football team. That's what motivated us."

Revis was coming off an ACL tear, but he was still considered arguably the NFL's best player at his position. "Revis Island" was very much a thing.

The trade turned out to be a disaster.

Revis made the Pro Bowl again in 2013, but it was much more due to reputation than performance. He wasn't a great fit in Tampa's Cover-2 defense, which required him to play a lot more zone than press man.

Per Dom Cosentino of NJ.com, Revis told Sports Illustrated that his knee wasn't right. And after one year, a number of failed attempts to trade him and $16 million down the tubes, the Buccaneers released Revis.

The Jets used that No. 13 pick to draft Defensive Rookie of the Year Sheldon Richardson, and Revis went on to win a Super Bowl with the Patriots in 2014. Meanwhile, Tampa got a bag filled with rocks.