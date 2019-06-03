French Open 2019: Monday Replay TV Schedule and Live Stream Guide

CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic advanced to the 2019 French Open quarter-finals on Monday after he defeated Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 to make the last eight at Roland Garros for a 13th time.



He'll face either Fabio Fognini or No. 5 seed Alexander Zverev in the next stage of the competition, with the pair set to clash in their fourth-round fixture later in the day.

Kei Nishikori and Benoit Paire also resumed their matchup that was suspended on Sunday. The Japanese contender topped a rollercoaster last two sets to triumph 6-2, 6-7 (8), 6-2, 6-7 (8), 7-5 and set up a quarter-final meeting with Rafael Nadal.

Madison Keys carried on her good streak of form at recent Grand Slam tournaments and booked her place in the last eight after beating Katerina Siniakova 6-2, 6-4.

The American will go up against No. 8 seed Ashleigh Barty, who finished strongly against Sofia Kenin and won 6-3, 3-6, 6-0 on Monday.

Monday's Early Results

Men's Singles

(7) Kei Nishikori bt. Benoit Paire: 6-2, 6-7 (8), 6-2, 6-7 (8), 7-5

(1) Novak Djokovic bt. Jan-Lennard Struff: 6-3, 6-2, 6-2



(9) Fabio Fognini vs. (5) Alexander Zverev, TBD

(4) Dominic Thiem vs. (14) Gael Monfils, TBD

(10) Karen Khachanov vs.(8) Juan Martin del Potro, TBD

Women's Singles

(14) Madison Keys bt. Katerina Siniakova: 6-2, 6-4

(8) Ashleigh Barty bt. Sofia Kenin: 6-3, 3-6, 6-0

(3) Simona Halep vs. Iga Swiatek, TBD

Amanda Anisimova vs. Aliona Bolsova, TBD

U.S. Replay Info

TV: Tennis Channel (3 p.m. ET, 11 p.m. ET and 1 a.m. ET on Tuesday)

Live Stream: Tennis Channel Everywhere

UK Replay Info

TV: Eurosport (8 p.m. BST, 10:30 p.m. BST)

Live Stream: Eurosport Player (UK)

Recap

Djokovic was calm and calculated in his dismantling of Struff, who became the fourth player in succession to fall against the Serb in straight sets at Roland Garros.

The top seed has rarely been tested so far in his search to again hold all four majors simultaneously, and sportswriter Ben Rothenberg was even slightly underwhelmed by the dominance of the favourites:

Struff failed in his only attempt at breaking Djokovic and won just 21 percent of receiving points, per Roland Garros. However, a quarter-final encounter against either ninth seed Fognini or Zverev promises to offer more fireworks.

Nishikori qualified for his third French Open quarter-final after a raucous ending to his duel against Paire, coming back from 1-4 and 3-5 down in the fifth set to seal a mighty comeback, via Eurosport UK:

The No. 7 seed led 6-2, 6-7 (8), 6-2 when their match was stopped on Sunday, and Paire looked to have locked down what would have been his first French Open quarter-final appearance.

Nishikori had other plans and unleashed a four-game spree to turn the tide completely, although a one-day turnaround before facing 11-time champion Nadal doesn't bode well for his chances of going further.

Keys, 24, and Barty, 23, each showed signs of encouragement ahead of their quarter-final clash and lived up to expectations in their fourth-round matchups against Siniakova and Kenin, respectively.

Tennis writer Jose Morgado hyped a clash between two young players enjoying the best majors form of their careers to date:

Keys suffered a break at the beginning of the second set but responded instantly and barged her way to just her second straight-sets win of the tournament.

Kenin couldn't capitalise on Saturday's surprise 6-2, 7-5 win against Serena Williams and limped over the line against Barty, where she suffered a critical 11 unforced errors in the decisive third set.