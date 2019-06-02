Video: Marlins vs. Padres Game Delayed as Bees Swarm Near Dugout at Petco Park

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJune 2, 2019

SAN DIEGO, CA - JUNE 2: A beekeeper removes bees from a microphone behind home plate during the third inning of a baseball game between the San Diego Padres and the Miami Marlins at Petco Park June 2, 2019 in San Diego, California. The bees caused a delay of game. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)
Denis Poroy/Getty Images

Baseball games have been delayed by rain, snow, an earthquake, fans running on the field, power outages, leaky fountains, sprinklers, a stray cat and Michael Jordan landing on the field in an alien spaceship. 

Only one of those occurred in the movie Space Jam and nowhere else (that we know of), but bees have (again) become an addition to a list of reasons—regular or bizarre—to delay games.

The latest case occurred in Petco Park on Sunday during the third inning of a game between the visiting Miami Marlins and host San Diego Padres:

Miami was ahead 3-0 in the bottom of the third inning when the bees attacked Petco.

Padres catcher Austin Hedges took no chances against his new on-field neighbors:

Lucky for him, he didn't have to battle the swarm. Per Padres broadcaster Jesse Agler, Cartwright Pest Control saved the day:

The game resumed shortly thereafter.

The Padres barely made it two full years without a bee delay, but at least they're well-connected and prepared when bees attack.

