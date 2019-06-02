Video: Marlins vs. Padres Game Delayed as Bees Swarm Near Dugout at Petco Park

Video: Marlins vs. Padres Game Delayed as Bees Swarm Near Dugout at Petco ParkJune 2, 2019
Baseball games have been delayed by rain, snow, an earthquake, fans running on the field, power outages, leaky fountains, sprinklers, a stray cat and Michael Jordan landing on the field in an alien spaceship.
Only one of those occurred in the movie Space Jam and nowhere else (that we know of), but bees have (again) become an addition to a list of reasons—regular or bizarre—to delay games.
The latest case occurred in Petco Park on Sunday during the third inning of a game between the visiting Miami Marlins and host San Diego Padres:
San Diego Padres @Padres
According to all known laws of aviation, there is no way a bee should be able to fly. Its wings are too small to get its fat little body off the ground. The bee, of course, flies anyway, because bees don't care what humans think is impossible. https://t.co/qP9Kcdml3X
FOX Sports San Diego @FOXSportsSD
That is... a lot of bees. #FriarFaithful | @MLBONFOX https://t.co/ZaGtagZAUJ
FOX Sports San Diego @FOXSportsSD
The great @annieheilbrunn is on the case! A pest control company is on the way. But for now... nature is working at @PetcoPark 😅 #FriarFaithful https://t.co/wc3BCYn7EO
Miami was ahead 3-0 in the bottom of the third inning when the bees attacked Petco.
Padres catcher Austin Hedges took no chances against his new on-field neighbors:
Lucky for him, he didn't have to battle the swarm. Per Padres broadcaster Jesse Agler, Cartwright Pest Control saved the day:
jesse agler @jesseagler
As quick of a bee delay as you can have. Cartwright Pest Control is a Padres partner and on site for every home game. Well done!
The game resumed shortly thereafter.
The Padres barely made it two full years without a bee delay, but at least they're well-connected and prepared when bees attack.
