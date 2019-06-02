Brazil Police Looking into Neymar's Instagram Video Response to Rape Allegations

Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Police in Brazil have confirmed they are investigating a video posted by Neymar on Instagram in which he denies recent rape allegations made against him.

It was reported in Brazil on Friday that the Paris Saint-Germain star had been accused of raping a woman, prompting Neymar to post a seven-minute video on social media denying the claim and showing some messages and photographs shared between himself and the woman.

Per ESPN Brazil, the country's Civil Police has said they are looking into the footage, as Neymar's video may have broken Brazilian law.

"The Office for the Investigation of Cyber Crimes will investigate the alleged video disclosure by the player Neymar," they said. "The 110th precinct has already taken steps to assist in this investigation."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.