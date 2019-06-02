Brazil Police Looking into Neymar's Instagram Video Response to Rape Allegations

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistJune 2, 2019

TERESOPOLIS, BRAZIL - MAY 28: Neymar Jr runs during a training session of the Brazilian national football team at the squad's Granja Comary training complex on May 28, 2019 in Teresopolis, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Police in Brazil have confirmed they are investigating a video posted by Neymar on Instagram in which he denies recent rape allegations made against him.

It was reported in Brazil on Friday that the Paris Saint-Germain star had been accused of raping a woman, prompting Neymar to post a seven-minute video on social media denying the claim and showing some messages and photographs shared between himself and the woman.

Per ESPN Brazil, the country's Civil Police has said they are looking into the footage, as Neymar's video may have broken Brazilian law.

"The Office for the Investigation of Cyber Crimes will investigate the alleged video disclosure by the player Neymar," they said. "The 110th precinct has already taken steps to assist in this investigation."

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Related

    Champions League Squad of the Season Announced

    No spot for Salah with Ronaldo and Messi included

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Champions League Squad of the Season Announced

    No spot for Salah with Ronaldo and Messi included

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    'I Cried a Little!': Klopp, Players React to Parade

    World Football logo
    World Football

    'I Cried a Little!': Klopp, Players React to Parade

    Liverpool FC
    via Liverpool FC

    Audacious Lemar Chip Gives France the Lead 🎥

    Bolivia losing early in friendly

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Audacious Lemar Chip Gives France the Lead 🎥

    Bolivia losing early in friendly

    Streamja
    via Streamja

    Griezmann Turns It in for 2-0 🎥

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Griezmann Turns It in for 2-0 🎥

    Streamja
    via Streamja