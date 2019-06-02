MLB Rumors: Teams 'Leery' Craig Kimbrel, Dallas Keuchel Will Be Ready by July

Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

MLB teams are reportedly "leery" that Craig Kimbrel and Dallas Keuchel will be available to pitch in major league action before July, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Kimbrel and Keuchel have gone unsigned thus far this season in a pair of the strangest free-agency-gone-wrong stories in recent memory. Both entered the winter with expectations of huge contracts only to find a tepid market that dragged into the regular season.

Both will become fully unrestricted free agents June 3. They previously had draft-pick compensation tied to their signings as a result of declining qualifying offers.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.