French Open 2019: Monday Roland Garros Schedule and Bracket Predictions

Novak Djokovic continues his bid for a second French Open crown at Roland Garros on Monday, as the top seed takes on Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff.

Last year's beaten finalist Dominic Thiem will also be eyeing a quarter-final spot and faces home favourite Gael Monfils in the fourth round.

Popular eighth seed Juan Martin del Potro is also in action against Russia's Karen Khachanov, while Alexander Zverev takes on Italy's Fabio Fognini in the only other match in the men's draw.

The women's draw has already seen plenty of big names depart, and Monday sees defending champion Simona Halep back on the clay to take on 18-year-old Iga Swiatek.

America's Madison Keys faces the unseeded Katerina Siniakova, who knocked out world No. 1 Naomi Osaka in the third round.

Eighth seed Ashleigh Barty also faces a player fresh from causing an upset. The Australian plays Sofia Kenin, who booked her place in the last 16 by beating former champion Serena Williams.

Monday's fixtures are scheduled to start at 11 a.m. BST (6 a.m. ET). Here's a look at the matches and predicted winners:

Men's Draw

(9) Fabio Fognini vs. (5) Alexander Zverev (Zverev)

(10) Karen Khachanov vs. (8) Juan Martin del Potro (Del Potro)

(1) Novak Djokovic vs. Jan-Lennard Struff (Djokovic)

(4) Dominic Thiem vs. (14) Gael Monfils (Thiem)

Women's Draw

Katerina Siniakova vs. (14) Madison Keys (Keys)

(3) Simona Halep vs. Iga Swiatek (Halep)

Sofia Kenin vs. (8) Ashleigh Barty (Barty)

Amanda Anisimova vs. Aliona Bolsova (Anisimova)

Monday Preview

Djokovic has progressed to the fourth round at Roland Garros without dropping a set and continues to look the biggest threat to defending champion Rafael Nadal's crown.

The world No. 1 has enjoyed comfortable wins over Hubert Hurkacz, Henri Laaksonen and Salvatore Caruso in Paris and will be expected to see off 29-year-old Struff with few problems.

The ATP Tour noted his current record at Grand Slams:

Clay may not be the top seed's favourite surface, but he said after his third-round win over Italian qualifier Caruso that he was "feeling motivated, I'm feeling at home" in Paris, per Reuters.

Djokovic's bid for victory at the French Open may be helped by Struff's exertions in the last round.

The German was taken to five sets in his victory over 13th seed Borna Coric in what was a gruelling contest:

Per the ATP Tour, Djokovic won the pair's only previous meeting in Qatar in 2017, and anything other than victory for the Serb will be seen as a major shock.

In the women's draw, defending champion Halep will also be the hot favourite to win against Polish teenager Swiatek.

The third seed has not enjoyed a completely trouble-free tournament so far. Halep dropped a set in her opener against Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic and then in her win over Magda Linette.

A dominant victory over 27th seed Lesia Tsurenko followed in what was her easiest match of the tournament so far:

Meanwhile, Swiatek is into the last 16 at Roland Garros for the first time in her career after beating Monica Puig in three sets and despite being handed a bagel in the opening set.

The teenager is a rising star and the current junior Wimbledon champion, and she will be hoping to pull off the biggest win of her career Monday in her first full season on the tour.

Swiatek has celebrated her 18th birthday during this year's tournament and has spoken about how she is having to juggle playing her matches with doing schoolwork, per Courtney Nguyen at the WTA:



"It's really hard, especially this time of year because the tennis season at the Slams starts and school will be finished in two weeks. So it's really hard right now.

"I'm in private school so the teachers are helpful but usually after tournaments when I come back home I have to catch up. I need a few days and nights to do it, so it's kind of hard. It's also hard to focus only on tennis and practice 100%. I still have one more year so I guess I'm doing well."

There is no doubt that Swiatek looks to have a big future ahead of her and is one to watch, but Halep should have the quality and the experience to safely progress to the quarter-finals.