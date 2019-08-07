49ers' Nick Bosa to Undergo MRI on Ankle Injury After Leaving Practice Early

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa left practice early Wednesday after suffering an ankle injury, according to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk.

He's getting an MRI to confirm the severity of the injury.

"I think he's alright," defensive coordinator Robert Saleh said, per Cam Inman of the Mercury News. "I still haven't heard from the performance staff, but I don't think there's anything to worry about."

The second overall pick in April's draft, Bosa is expected to play an integral role for the 49ers in 2019. 

"When you're watching players, certain things jump out right away. Nick has a tremendous first step, he gains a ton of ground," general manager John Lynch told reporters in April. "A mix of speed and power, and then he's an absolute technician with his hands. He's not only incredibly talented, powerful, fast, but he's very efficient in the way he plays."

Injuries have been an issue for Bosa in the past. He missed nearly all of his junior season at Ohio State because of a core muscle injury.

With Bosa out of the lineup and Dee Ford also sidelined with knee tendinitis, DeForest Buckner received some reps as an edge-rusher, according to Inman

"We're a little thin at defensive line with injuries, but guys are stepping up and making sure no one is overloaded with reps," Saleh said, per Inman.

