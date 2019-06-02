Video: Terrell Owens on If Donovan McNabb Is a Hall of Famer: 'Who?'

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Terrell Owens channeled his inner Snoop Dogg meme when asked about Donovan McNabb's Hall of Fame candidacy.

The Hall of Fame wideout had a one-word answer when TMZ Sports asked whether McNabb deserves the nod.

"Who?" Owens asked incredulously.

Owens and McNabb had a famously contentious relationship during their time as teammates with the Philadelphia Eagles. Their fraught partnership, along with a contractual dispute, ultimately led to Owens' departure from Philadelphia after just two seasons despite it being wildly productive on the field.

Owens told Adam Schein on Mad Dog Sports Radio in 2018:

"A lot of people speculate as to what happened, but I think over the years now, people see that I wasn't really the problem in Philly. People said that Donovan and I had some friction. Maybe he had some friction with me, but I didn't have any with him.

"From my understanding, he had a problem with the way the city embraced me and not the way they embraced him. I am going by what I've heard in the streets."

Owens also pointed out an on-field incident the pair had as a reason for their falling out.

McNabb recently told TMZ Sports that he "absolutely" belongs in the Hall of Fame:

"I'm not hesitating on that. I am a Hall of Famer. My numbers are better than Troy Aikman, but he has Super Bowl rings. When they look at my numbers, yeah, but then they always want to add other stuff into it. 'Was he an All-Pro? Was he this? How many Super Bowl opportunities?' But people don't realize how hard it is to get to the NFC Championship and to get there five times and then make it to a Super Bowl? It's tough."

McNabb's lone Super Bowl appearance in 2004 came during his first season with Owens as a teammate.

It seems a decade-plus has not healed all wounds.