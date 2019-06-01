Former Jets, Packers Player Muhammad Wilkerson Arrested, Charged with DWI

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJune 1, 2019

GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 16: Muhammad Wilkerson #96 of the Green Bay Packers in action during the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field on September 16, 2018 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The game ended in a 29-29 tie. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

NFL defensive lineman Muhammad Wilkerson, who is currently a free agent after spending eight years with the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in the Washington Heights neighborhood of New York City, per Rebecca Rosenberg and Larry Celona of the New York Post.

ABC7 Eyewitness News reported that Wilkerson was pulled over around 3:30 a.m. ET early Saturday morning after police officers spotted him driving through a stop sign on 168th Street and Riverside Drive.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Related

    Saquon Defends Daniel Jones: 'Wait 'til He Wins 2 Super Bowls'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Saquon Defends Daniel Jones: 'Wait 'til He Wins 2 Super Bowls'

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Running May Be Overrated, but It Still Matters

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Running May Be Overrated, but It Still Matters

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report

    Bennett: If White QB Took a Knee, Conversation Would 'Totally Change'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Bennett: If White QB Took a Knee, Conversation Would 'Totally Change'

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Foles' Wife Tori Supported His Return to Jaguars' OTAs

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Foles' Wife Tori Supported His Return to Jaguars' OTAs

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report