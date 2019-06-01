Former Jets, Packers Player Muhammad Wilkerson Arrested, Charged with DWI

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

NFL defensive lineman Muhammad Wilkerson, who is currently a free agent after spending eight years with the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in the Washington Heights neighborhood of New York City, per Rebecca Rosenberg and Larry Celona of the New York Post.

ABC7 Eyewitness News reported that Wilkerson was pulled over around 3:30 a.m. ET early Saturday morning after police officers spotted him driving through a stop sign on 168th Street and Riverside Drive.

