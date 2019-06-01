Video: Trae Young Tries to Recreate Zidane's Legendary Champions League Goal

Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17 Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon Paulo Dybala Is the Forward Looking to Lead Juventus to Champions League Glory Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders Will Paulo Dybala Electrify the Champions League Final for Juventus? Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League? Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final? Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final? FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend? Right Arrow Icon

Atlanta Hawks rookie guard Trae Young can do some special things on the basketball court, but he attempted to recreate some magic on the soccer pitch with B/R Football this week.

Ahead of Saturday's Champions League final between Tottenham and Liverpool, Young joined former U.S. soccer stars Stu Holden and Mo Edu as well as two-time NBA MVP Steve Nash in attempting to replicate Zinedine Zidane's famous volley.

In the 2002 Champions League final pitting Real Madrid against Bayer Leverkusen, Zidane scored on a long, left-footed volley that gave Real a 2-1 lead it would never relinquish.

Could Young do justice to one of the greatest and most memorable goals in soccer history? Watch the B/R Football video to find out.