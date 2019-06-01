Video: Trae Young Tries to Recreate Zidane's Legendary Champions League Goal

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJune 1, 2019

Atlanta Hawks rookie guard Trae Young can do some special things on the basketball court, but he attempted to recreate some magic on the soccer pitch with B/R Football this week.

Ahead of Saturday's Champions League final between Tottenham and Liverpool, Young joined former U.S. soccer stars Stu Holden and Mo Edu as well as two-time NBA MVP Steve Nash in attempting to replicate Zinedine Zidane's famous volley.

In the 2002 Champions League final pitting Real Madrid against Bayer Leverkusen, Zidane scored on a long, left-footed volley that gave Real a 2-1 lead it would never relinquish.

Could Young do justice to one of the greatest and most memorable goals in soccer history? Watch the B/R Football video to find out.

