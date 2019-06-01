MLB Draft 2019: Schedule, Daily Start Times, TV Info, Mock Draft and Order

Peter Aiken/Getty Images

On Monday, the Baltimore Orioles will make their second-ever No. 1 overall pick in the MLB Draft.

The Orioles, who previously selected first in 1989, are in line to take Oregon State catcher Adley Rutschman with the top pick.

In the last six years, the top picks have alternated between position players and pitchers, with three of each being taken first.

The top of the 2019 MLB draft is expected to be dominated by position players, with a handful more likely to be taken directly behind Rutschman.

MLB Draft Schedule

Monday, June 3: Rounds 1 & 2 (7 p.m. ET, MLB Network)

Tuesday, June 4: Rounds 3-10 (1 p.m. ET, MLB.com)

Wednesday, June 5: Rounds 11-40 (Noon ET, MLB.com)

2019 MLB 1st-Round Mock Draft

1. Baltimore Orioles: Adley Rutschman, C, Oregon State

2. Kansas City Royals: Bobby Witt Jr., SS, Colleyville Heritage HS (TX)

3. Chicago White Sox: C.J. Abrams, SS, Blessed Trinity HS (GA)

4. Miami Marlins: Andrew Vaughn, 1B, California

5. Detroit Tigers: Riley Greene, OF, Hagerty HS (FL)

6. San Diego Padres: J.J. Bleday, OF, Vanderbilt

7. Cincinnati Reds: Alek Manoah, RHP, West Virginia

8. Texas Rangers: Brett Baty, 3B, Lake Travis HS (TX)

9. Atlanta Braves: Jackson Rutledge, RHP, San Jacinto College

10. San Francisco Giants: Hunter Bishop, OF, Arizona State

11. Toronto Blue Jays: George Kirby, RHP, Elon

12. New York Mets: Josh Jung, 3B, Texas Tech

13. Minnesota Twins: Bryson Stott, SS, UNLV

14. Philadelphia Phillies: Nick Lodolo, LHP, TCU

15. Los Angeles Angels: Zack Thompson, LHP, Kentucky

16. Arizona Diamondbacks: Corbin Carroll, OF, Lakeside HS (WA)

17. Washington Nationals: Shea Langeliers, C, Baylor

18. Pittsburgh Pirates: Kody Hoese, 3B, Tulane

19. St. Louis Cardinals: Will Wilson, SS, NC State

20. Seattle Mariners: Quinn Priester, RHP, Cary-Grove HS (IL)

21. Atlanta Braves: Matt Allan, RHP, Seminole HS (FL)

22. Tampa Bay Rays: Tyler Callihan, IF/C, Providence HS (FL)

23. Colorado Rockies: Michael Busch, 1B, North Carolina

24. Cleveland Indians: Keoni Cavaco, 3B, Eastlake HS (CA)

25. Los Angeles Dodgers: Daniel Espino, RHP, Premier Academy HS (GA)

26. Arizona Diamondbacks: Maurice Hampton, OF, Memphis University HS (TN)

27. Chicago Cubs: Brennan Malone, RHP, IMG Academy (FL)

28. Milwaukee Brewers: J.J. Goss, RHP, Cypress Ranch HS (TX)

29. Oakland Athletics: Gunnar Henderson, SS, Morgan Academy HS (AL)

30. New York Yankees: Greg Jones, SS, UNC Wilmington

31. Los Angeles Dodgers: Kyren Paris, SS, Freedom HS (CA)

32. Houston Astros: Kameron Misner, OF, Missouri

Rutschman In Line To Be No. 1 Overall Pick

The majority of MLB draft experts believe Oregon State catcher Adley Rutschman will be the first overall pick Monday night.

Rutschman has been drafted once before in 2016, but that was in the 40th round by the Seattle Mariners.

During his time at Oregon State, Rutschman has developed into a complete prospect as a switch-hitting catcher and reliable leader behind the dish.

According to CBSSports.com's Mike Axisa, there are few true comparisons to make for Rutschman because of how complete of a prospect he is.

Kyle Schwarber of the Chicago Cubs is one of the best pro comparisons put forth by Axisa, as well as 2018 draft pick Joey Bart.

According to Dan Connolly in The Athletic's mock draft, Rutschman is considered a slam dunk to be taken by the Baltimore Orioles with the top pick.

However, Rutschman's spot at the top of the draft order is not 100 percent secure, according to ESPN.com's Keith Law, who reported the Orioles will at least explore other options, including Cal first baseman Andrew Vaughn.

Since Rutschman is considered a much better prospect than most of the other top players in the draft, it would be hard for the Orioles to avoid him with the No. 1 selection.

If Baltimore opts against taking Rutschman, it has to be 100 percent certain that it has a player coming in that will make a similar impact as the Oregon State catcher.

Witt Should Be 1st High School Player Off Board

If Rutschman is the first player off the board, high school shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. should be the second player selected.

The son of former major league player Bobby Witt is expected to be the first high school player off the board to the Kansas City Royals at No. 2.

According to Law, he believes Witt to the Royals is a lock and they might even take Witt over Rutschman if that is the situation they are presented with.

According to The Athletic's Rustin Dodd, Witt fits the profile of the player the Royals typically go after.

Witt is expected to be a top defender in one of the middle infield positions and he is one of the top high school players who projects to have a long major league career.

Unlike Rutschman, who has built up experience playing in college, Witt would need a few years to develop in the minors before he would be ready to make a significant impact in the majors.

But the upside with Witt is hard to ignore and he could be a player we are talking about in a few years as one of the best young prospects in baseball.