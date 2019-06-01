French Open 2019: Novak Djokovic Cruises, Naomi Osaka Upset in Saturday Play

Christophe Ena/Associated Press

Novak Djokovic eased into the fourth round of the 2019 French Open on Saturday after he bested Salvatore Caruso 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 to continue his run of highlight-reel displays at Roland Garros.

Alexander Zverev also advanced after beating 30th seed Dusan Lajovic in yet another five-set match. He'll face Fabio Fognini next, the No. 9 seed who got the better of No. 18 Robert Bautista Agut to clinch a 7-6 (5), 6-4, 4-6, 6-1 victory.

Stanislas Wawrinka and Stefanos Tsitsipas were also back in action on Saturday and completed wins over respective third-round opponents Grigor Dimitrov and Filip Krajinovic to progress in Paris.

Top women's seed Naomi Osaka slipped to a surprising straight-sets defeat to Katerina Siniakova, 6-4, 6-2.

Simona Halep also returned to Court Philippe-Chatrier and dominated 27th seed Lesia Tsurenko 6-2, 6-1 to notch a valuable victory in her title-defence run at Roland Garros.

Saturday's Early Results

Men's Singles

(1) Novak Djokovic bt. Salvatore Caruso: 6-3, 6-3, 6-2

(5) Alexander Zverev bt. (30) Dusan Lajovic: 6-4, 6-2, 4-6, 1-6, 6-2



(9) Fabio Fognini bt. (18) Roberto Bautista Agut: 7-6 (5), 6-4, 4-6, 6-1

(6) Stefanos Tsitsipas bt. Filip Krajinovic: 7-5, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (6)



(24) Stan Wawrinka bt. Grigor Dimitrov: 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4), 7-6 (8)

Women's Singles

(3) Simona Halep bt. (27) Lesia Tsurenko: 6-2, 6-1

Katerina Siniakova bt. (1) Naomi Osaka: 6-4, 6-2

Visit RolandGarros.com to see the schedule in full.





Djokovic was in the mood early on against an outmatched Caruso. The world No. 1 shifted seamlessly through the gears to maintain his run of not dropping a single set so far at this year's tournament.

He also added to a pair of enviable winning runs at this level:

Zverev pulled clear of another five-set test against Lajovic and proceeded to tee up a meeting opposite Fognini in the fourth round.

Having garnered something of a reputation for not being efficient with his match times, Zverev lost the third and fourth sets before sealing a triumphant 6-2 in the fifth with a quaking forehand, via the Tennis Channel:

Tsitsipas was in action on Friday and looked eager to book his fourth-round berth with a win over Krajinovic in straight sets until their match was suspended at 7-5, 6-3, 5-5 in favour of the young Greek.

Play got back under way on Saturday and didn't get off to the start he wanted, as Krajinovic took the fourth set via tiebreak, but 20-year-old Tsitsipas demonstrated his talent to overcome 7-5, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (6):

Wawrinka took the long route

Halep was unforgiving in her clash against Tsurenko and needed less than an hour to beat her Ukrainian opponent in straight sets to record her best display at Roland Garros so far this year.

The Romanian had to play three sets in each of her first two outings, and tennis writer Tumaini Carayol noted how the spotlight has been taken off the defending champion somewhat:

Things didn't go Osaka's way early on against Siniakova. Unforced errors put the world No. 1 in trouble during the opening set. So did the determination of Siniakova, who stayed strong in crucial moments to protect her serve and earn vital points.

The defeat means Osaka joins a group no top player wants to be in:

Osaka going out early also means Serena Williams now has a stronger chance to win the title. Williams is in action on Saturday against Sofia Kenin.