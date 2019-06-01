French Open 2019: Replay TV Schedule, Live Stream for Saturday's Draw

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic powered his way into the fourth round of the 2019 French Open by beating beat Salvatore Caruso in straight sets at Roland Garros on Saturday.

No. 5 seed Alexander Zverev progressed into the next stage of the competition following a 6-4, 6-2, 4-6, 1-6, 6-2 victory over Dusan Lajovic. His next opponent will be ninth seed Fabio Fognini, who defeated Roberto Bautista Agut 7-6 (5), 6-4, 4-6, 6-1 to maintain his push in Paris.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, 20, also extended his best run at a French Open and advanced after completing his win over Filip Krajinovic, which was suspended on Friday. Like his fourth-round foe, Stanislas Wawrinka was also stopped at two sets up against Grigor Dimitrov and completed his win to set up a meeting with Tsitsipas.

Defending women's singles champion Simona Halep was first out of the gates on Saturday and made extremely light work of Lesia Tsurenko as she won 6-2, 6-1.



Halep won on a day when top seed Naomi Osaka was shocked by Katerina Siniakova.

Saturday's Results

Men's Singles

(6) Stefanos Tsitsipas bt. Filip Krajinovic: 7-5, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (6)



(9) Fabio Fognini bt. (18) Roberto Bautista Agut: 7-6 (5), 6-4, 4-6, 6-1



(5) Alexander Zverev bt. (30) Dusan Lajovic: 6-4, 6-2, 4-6, 1-6, 6-2



(24) Stanislas Wawrinka bt. Grigor Dimitrov: 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4), 7-6 (8)



(13) Borna Coric vs. Jan-Lennard Struff:



(1) Novak Djokovic bt. Salvatore Caruso: 6-3, 6-2, 6-2



(14) Gael Monfils vs. Antoine Hoang, TBD

(4) Dominic Thiem vs. Pablo Cuevas, TBD

(10) Karen Khachanov vs. Martin Klizan, TBD

(8) Juan Martin del Potro vs. Jordan Thompson, TBD

Women's Singles

(3) Simona Halep bt. (27) Lesia Tsurenko: 6-2, 6-1



(14) Madison Keys vs. Anna Blinkova, TBD

Katerina Siniakova bt. (1) Naomi Osaka: 6-4, 6-2



Monica Puig vs. Iga Swiatek, TBD

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Aliona Bolsova, TBD

Amanda Anisimova vs. Irana-Camelia Begu, TBD

(8) Ashleigh Barty vs. Andrea Petkovic, TBD

(10) Serena Williams vs. Sofia Kenin, TBD

Recap

Zverev's habit of running Grand Slam matches longer than is recommended continued on Saturday, and his clash against Lajovic took on a similar pattern to that of his first-round win over John Millman.

As was the case then, the German led by two sets before allowing his opponent to break back level and sealing victory in five. Tennis writer Carole Bouchard there were times when Zverev looked far from his usual self:

Whether down to a lack of concentration, a spike in fatigue or both, Zverev knows he has much to work on ahead of his fourth-round duel opposite ninth seed Fognini.

The Italian beat Bautista Agut for the seventh time in his career on Saturday and dominated a particularly clear-cut fourth set 6-1. Fognini made it to the French Open quarter-finals in 2011 and has made it past the third round only once since then, now sitting just one win from matching his best result.

Tsitsipas led Krajinovic 7-5, 6-3, 5-5 when their match was suspended late on Friday, and it took the Greek longer than he would have wanted to solidify his place in the next round after they resumed.

Unseeded Krajinovic, who was featuring in the French Open third round for the first time in his career, couldn't capitalise, however, as Tsitsipas improved his budding majors record, per tennis writer Jose Morgado:

It was a quick day's work for Halep in the women's singles, and she made it through to the fourth round in confident mood after dominating Tsurenko in straight sets.

Halep made it past the second round of the French Open only once in her first six appearances—she finished runner-up in 2014—but she's now made it to at least the fourth round in the last four tournaments.

An aggressive stance saw the Romanian break her opponent eight times across two sets, finishing Tsurenko off with some astute net play, via the Tennis Channel:

Halep may be defending her title at Roland Garros but has gone under the radar somewhat this year, but she's now showing the kind of form one would expect from a champion on the throne.