Cardinals' Kyler Murray Reportedly Didn't Suffer Serious Leg Injury vs. 49ers

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray suffered a leg injury during Saturday's 20-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters his star quarterback is getting the injury looked at, and his status going forward is to be determined. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Murray "should be OK" and "at first glance, it doesn't seem serious."

Murray was injured on Arizona's final offensive play of the game. He took a hit from Alex Barrett while throwing a pass to DeAndre Hopkins on 4th-and-6 and remained on the ground for a short period of time before being taken to the sidelines.

The Cardinals selected Murray with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2019 NFL draft, cementing him as the quarterback of the future and making his long-term health all the more important.

Expect Arizona to treat Murray's recovery from this setback with the proper caution, though there's a sense of urgency for the team. Saturday's loss means the Cardinals must win next week and have the Chicago Bears lose one of their final two games to make the playoffs.

Murray made an immediate impact as the Offensive Rookie of the Year in his first season by completing 64.4 percent of his passes for 3,722 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while adding 544 yards and four scores on the ground.

He flashed the potential he showed while winning the 2018 Heisman Trophy at Oklahoma and provided reason for optimism for a franchise that was just 3-13 the year before he arrived. He has followed up with 3,834 passing yards, 37 total touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 2020 as one of the best playmakers in the league.

Look for the Cardinals to turn toward Brett Hundley or Chris Streveler if Murray has to miss time.

Hundley appeared in 15 games for the Green Bay Packers in the 2016 and 2017 seasons and threw for nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions while generally struggling in place of Aaron Rodgers. Streveler had no NFL experience coming into the 2020 campaign.

Arizona wraps up the regular season on Jan. 3 against the Los Angeles Rams.