Kobe Bryant on Motivating Metta World Peace in Quiet Storm: The Ron Artest Story

If you ever need motivation, Kobe Bryant is someone to turn to for words of encouragement.
In the documentary Quiet Storm: The Ron Artest Story, airing live on Showtime right now, the Los Angeles Lakers legend revealed his tactic for lighting a fire under Metta World Peace.
Bryant's approach seemed to pay off since the two of them won an NBA championship together during the 2009-10 season.
