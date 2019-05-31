MLB Rumors: Mutliple Teams Linked to Dallas Keuchel, Craig Kimbrel Before Draft

Elsa/Getty Images

The draft-pick compensation attached to free-agent pitchers Dallas Keuchel and Craig Kimbrel will expire soon, so it's not a surprise both players are seeing increased interest from teams.

Per MLB Network's Jon Heyman, teams can sign Keuchel and Kimbrel beginning at 12:01 a.m. ET Monday without giving up a draft pick.

Heyman mentioned the New York Yankees and Atlanta Braves as "strongly in on" Keuchel. The Minnesota Twins, Milwaukee Brewers, St. Louis Cardinals and Tampa Bay Rays are among other potential suitors for the 2015 American League Cy Young winner.

As for Kimbrel, Heyman lists the Braves, Twins, Rays, Philadelphia Phillies and "many more" interested in his services.

