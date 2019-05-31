MLB Rumors: Mutliple Teams Linked to Dallas Keuchel, Craig Kimbrel Before Draft

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 31, 2019

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 16: Dallas Keuchel #60 of the Houston Astros reacts in the third inning as a play is reviewed against the Boston Red Sox during Game Three of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on October 16, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Elsa/Getty Images

The draft-pick compensation attached to free-agent pitchers Dallas Keuchel and Craig Kimbrel will expire soon, so it's not a surprise both players are seeing increased interest from teams.

Per MLB Network's Jon Heyman, teams can sign Keuchel and Kimbrel beginning at 12:01 a.m. ET Monday without giving up a draft pick. 

Heyman mentioned the New York Yankees and Atlanta Braves as "strongly in on" Keuchel. The Minnesota Twins, Milwaukee Brewers, St. Louis Cardinals and Tampa Bay Rays are among other potential suitors for the 2015 American League Cy Young winner. 

As for Kimbrel, Heyman lists the Braves, Twins, Rays, Philadelphia Phillies and "many more" interested in his services. 

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

