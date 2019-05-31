French Open 2019 Results: Federer, Nadal Wins Highlight Friday's Action

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Garbine Muguruza all booked their spot in the next round of the 2019 French Open on Friday, losing just a single set between them.

Federer cruised past Casper Ruud, winning in his 400th career Grand Slam match, while Muguruza bagged an impressive win over Elina Svitolina. David Goffin took a set off Nadal, who switched gears and closed the deal in the fourth set.

Here are select results from Friday's action.

Men's Singles

(2) Rafael Nadal def. (27) David Goffin: 6-1, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3

(3) Roger Federer def. Casper Ruud: 6-3, 6-1, 7-6 (8)

(7) Kei Nishikori def. (33) Laslo Djere: 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-3, 4-6, 8-6

Women's Singles

(14) Madison Keys def. Priscilla Hon: 7-5, 5-7, 6-3

(19) Garbine Muguruza def. (9) Elina Svitolina: 6-3, 6-3

(7) Sloane Stephens def. Polona Hercog: 6-3, 5-7, 6-4

For a look at all of Friday's results, visit RolandGarros.com.

Federer made history on Friday, playing in his 400th Grand Slam contest:

The 37-year-old veteran took on Ruud, a 20-year-old talent from Norway who showed why he's so highly regarded on a few occasions.

The final set, in particular, was a strong showcase of his skills, as he matched Federer from the baseline in the rallies and forced a tie break, where experience eventually won the day.

Federer produced several moments of magic:

Nadal was unable to get rid of Goffin in three sets, but after a brief stumble in the third, he roared back to form in the final set to book his spot in the next round.

His record at Roland Garros is unprecedented:

In Goffin, the clay specialist was handed a tricky draw this early in the competition, but such a strong test in the third round could help him moving forward. The 32-year-old showed slick footwork and the ability to adjust when needed, boding well for the latter stages.

In the women's draw, Muguruza handled Svitolina with relative ease, setting up a big showdown with Stephens:

Consistency has been an issue for the 25-year-old since she won the French Open in 2016, and she has fallen out of the WTA top 10 after struggling for much of 2018. Muguruza appears to be peaking at the right moment, however, making her a dangerous opponent for Stephens.

The American beat Hercog in three sets but needed six match points to do so, all but gifting her opponent the second set. She'll have to be far sharper to get past Muguruza in the next round.