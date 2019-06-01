England vs. New Zealand: 2019 Women's Soccer Friendly Date, Time, Live Stream

England vs. New Zealand: 2019 Women's Soccer Friendly Date, Time, Live StreamJune 1, 2019
England's preparations for the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup will continue with the Lionesses' final pre-tournament friendly against New Zealand on Saturday.
Phil Neville's team will be expected to win at Brighton & Hove Albion's Amex Stadium after brushing aside Denmark 2-0 in Walsall last week. Neville will be keen for key players such as forward Nikita Parris to maintain strong form ahead of the finals in France later this month.
Date: Saturday, June 1
Time: 1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET
TV Info: BBC One.
Live Stream: BBC iPlayer. BBC.co.uk.
Parris is the match-winner in the final third who should scare England's World Cup opponents. The 25-year-old has been prolific for Manchester City this season but has already agreed to move to Champions League holders Lyon.
FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer
Vivianne Miedema 🇳🇱 and Nikita Parris 🏴 set the two highest single-season scoring marks in Women's Super League history. Remember them this summer! 🌍🏆 https://t.co/8MxG0wDN8H
She believes in her talent, telling Phil Medlicott of Press Association Sport (h/t Yahoo Sport) about her expectations for the World Cup: "I'm confident in my own ability, what I can do on a football pitch, and I’m confident in the players I've got around me."
Goals have never been a problem for Parris, so keeping her supplied with chances is the priority for England. Jill Scott, who also found the net against the Danes, can play a key role.
Siobhan ⚽️👐🏼 @Sio_Chamberlain
Thought @JillScottJS8 was outstanding today! An @England great, the glue not just on the pitch, but off it too! Should 100% get more recognition than she does! 🙌🏼 In addition, @klbardsley was superb. Made big saves at key times which resulted in getting that win! 🧤 #Lionesses https://t.co/UceyIUvIAh
So can creative forward Karen Carney. The 31-year-old Chelsea ace must ensure there are plenty of crosses from the flanks for Parris to attack.
Carney, Scott and Parris provide England with enough firepower to sweep New Zealand aside. However, the Kiwis have their own potent strikers, Rosie White and Sarah Gregorius.
They will test an England defence vulnerable from set pieces at times against Denmark.
Neville knows the value of momentum, per BBC Sport: "Winning breeds momentum. We place a massive emphasis on winning in training, on and off the pitch. We like to create this competitive environment."
It will be important for England to keep performances and results on track ahead of the first group game against Scotland on Sunday, June 9.
