French Open 2019: Keys Advances, Pliskova Upset in Friday's Early Action

French Open 2019: Keys Advances, Pliskova Upset in Friday's Early ActionMay 31, 2019
Second seed Karolina Pliskova became the highest-profile casualty of the 2019 French Open so far on Friday after losing 6-3, 6-3 to Petra Martic in the third round.
No. 12 seed Anastasija Sevastova saved five match points on her way to beating Elise Mertens 6-7 (3), 6-4, 11-9 in an epic encounter on Court Suzanne Lenglen.
Meanwhile, The United States' Madison Keys completed victory over Australia's Priscilla Hon in a match carried over from Thursday, the No. 14 seed eventually prevailing 7-5, 5-7, 6-3.
Selected Men's Results
Martin Klizan bt. (22) Lucas Pouille: 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-3, 3-6, 9-7
Benoit Paire bt. Pablo Carreno Busta: 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (1), 0-0 ret.
Selected Women's Results
(31) Petra Martic bt. (2) Karolina Pliskova: 6-3, 6-3
(12) Anastasija Sevastova bt. (20) Elise Mertens: 6-7 (3), 6-4, 11-9
(14) Madison Keys bt. Priscilla Hon: 7-5, 5-7, 6-3
Friday Recap
Pliskova prepared for this year's Grand Slam at Roland-Garros by winning the Italian Open in Rome.
As a result, she rose to No. 2 in the world rankings and looked well set to at least match her 2017 march to the semi-finals at the French Open.
Instead, the Czech suffered a second consecutive third-round exit in Paris after coming up against the in-form Martic.
The Croatian has looked impressive throughout the clay-court season—she won the Istanbul Cup in April—and produced a fine performance against Pliskova to reach the fourth round for a third time at Roland-Garros.
She broke at 3-3 for the crucial advantage in the opening set and then forced consistent errors from Pliskova to wrap up the match in one hour, 25 minutes:
Roland-Garros @rolandgarros
Fourth Round Feels 💪 Petra Martic surprises No. 2 seed Karolina Pliskova 6-3 6-3. #RG19 https://t.co/7yElcq9HwI
Sevastova and Mertens were on court for almost two hours longer in their 198-minute epic.
The opening set was as tight as they come, the pair trading three holds apiece and then breaking each other once to force a tiebreak.
Mertens prevailed for a one-set lead, but Sevastova then upped her aggression in the second set, earning a double break that should have proved fatal.
Instead, the Belgian clawed both back to level at 4-4, but Sevastova hauled back the momentum to set up a deciding set.
Both players were firing on all cylinders, and some masterful shot-making made for great entertainment on the Paris clay.
Mertens looked to have the edge at 5-4 ahead and 6-5 ahead, but she could not deal the knockout blow to Sevastova.
At the crucial moments, the Latvian came up with the goods:
Tumaini Carayol @tumcarayol
Sevastova survives another hold for 9-9. The 5 match points saved: Insane forehand winner on the line, forehand drive volley winner, great drop shot, unreturned serve, backhand winner on the line.
The pressure finally told on Mertens as she became victim to Sevastova's consistent drop shots and went behind for the first time in the set at 10-9.
The No. 12 seed served out the match to love to complete arguably the match of the tournament so far.
