French Open 2019: Keys Advances, Pliskova Upset in Friday's Early Action

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistMay 31, 2019

PARIS, FRANCE - MAY 31: Petra Martic of Croatia looks on during her womens singles third round match against Petra Pliskova of Czech Republic during Day six of the 2019 French Open at Roland Garros on May 31, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images)
Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

Second seed Karolina Pliskova became the highest-profile casualty of the 2019 French Open so far on Friday after losing 6-3, 6-3 to Petra Martic in the third round.

No. 12 seed Anastasija Sevastova saved five match points on her way to beating Elise Mertens 6-7 (3), 6-4, 11-9 in an epic encounter on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Meanwhile, The United States' Madison Keys completed victory over Australia's Priscilla Hon in a match carried over from Thursday, the No. 14 seed eventually prevailing 7-5, 5-7, 6-3.

                    

Selected Men's Results

Martin Klizan bt. (22) Lucas Pouille: 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-3, 3-6, 9-7

Benoit Paire bt. Pablo Carreno Busta: 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (1), 0-0 ret. 

                     

Selected Women's Results

(31) Petra Martic bt. (2) Karolina Pliskova: 6-3, 6-3

(12) Anastasija Sevastova bt. (20) Elise Mertens: 6-7 (3), 6-4, 11-9

(14) Madison Keys bt. Priscilla Hon: 7-5, 5-7, 6-3

              

For a look at all Thursday's results, visit RolandGarros.com.

                                    

Friday Recap

Pliskova prepared for this year's Grand Slam at Roland-Garros by winning the Italian Open in Rome.

As a result, she rose to No. 2 in the world rankings and looked well set to at least match her 2017 march to the semi-finals at the French Open.

Instead, the Czech suffered a second consecutive third-round exit in Paris after coming up against the in-form Martic.

The Croatian has looked impressive throughout the clay-court season—she won the Istanbul Cup in April—and produced a fine performance against Pliskova to reach the fourth round for a third time at Roland-Garros.

She broke at 3-3 for the crucial advantage in the opening set and then forced consistent errors from Pliskova to wrap up the match in one hour, 25 minutes:

Sevastova and Mertens were on court for almost two hours longer in their 198-minute epic.

The opening set was as tight as they come, the pair trading three holds apiece and then breaking each other once to force a tiebreak.

Mertens prevailed for a one-set lead, but Sevastova then upped her aggression in the second set, earning a double break that should have proved fatal.

Instead, the Belgian clawed both back to level at 4-4, but Sevastova hauled back the momentum to set up a deciding set.

PARIS, FRANCE - MAY 31: Anastasija Sevastova embraces Elise Mertens of Belgium after the ladies singles third round match during Day six of the 2019 French Open at Roland Garros on May 31, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)
Adam Pretty/Getty Images

Both players were firing on all cylinders, and some masterful shot-making made for great entertainment on the Paris clay.

Mertens looked to have the edge at 5-4 ahead and 6-5 ahead, but she could not deal the knockout blow to Sevastova.

At the crucial moments, the Latvian came up with the goods:

The pressure finally told on Mertens as she became victim to Sevastova's consistent drop shots and went behind for the first time in the set at 10-9.

The No. 12 seed served out the match to love to complete arguably the match of the tournament so far.

Related

    Saturday Schedule and Predictions for Roland-Garros

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Saturday Schedule and Predictions for Roland-Garros

    Tom Sunderland
    via Bleacher Report

    World No. 2 Karolina Pliskova Loses in Third Round at French Open

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    World No. 2 Karolina Pliskova Loses in Third Round at French Open

    SI.com
    via SI.com

    2019 French Open: No. 2 Karolina Pliskova Falls in the Third Round

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    2019 French Open: No. 2 Karolina Pliskova Falls in the Third Round

    Nytimes
    via Nytimes

    Second-seed Pliskova out of French Open in third round

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Second-seed Pliskova out of French Open in third round

    BBC Sport
    via BBC Sport