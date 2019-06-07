WWE Super ShowDown 2019 Results: Reviewing Top Highlights and Low PointsJune 7, 2019
WWE Super ShowDown 2019 Results: Reviewing Top Highlights and Low Points
With all the negativity surrounding Greatest Royal Rumble and Crown Jewel, the build to WWE Super ShowDown 2019 had an obstacle to overcome right out of the gate.
WWE's answer to that was to beat fans over the head with the phrasing that this pay-per-view would be "an equivalent, if not exceed WrestleMania" and to hope a marquee of Goldberg against The Undertaker would do the trick.
Thankfully, this wasn't a one-match card. Enough other matches with true potential were scheduled, such as Kofi Kingston defending the WWE Championship against Dolph Ziggler and the biggest battle royal in company history.
But all the promises in the world mean nothing compared to the end result. Potential doesn't always equal success, nor do past indiscretions like Crown Jewel automatically doom all future Saudi Arabia shows to be failures by default.
Now that the show is over, it's time for us to look back and assess the damage to evaluate what went wrong and what went right.
Presented in order of appearance, let's pick apart the greatest highlights and the weakest low points of Super ShowDown.
Full Match Results
- The Usos defeated The Revival by pinfall
- Seth Rollins defeated Baron Corbin by pinfall to retain the Universal Championship
- Finn Balor defeated Andrade by pinfall to retain the Intercontinental Championship
- Shane McMahon defeated Roman Reigns by pinfall
- Lars Sullivan defeated The Lucha House Party by disqualification
- Randy Orton defeated Triple H by pinfall
- Braun Strowman defeated Bobby Lashley by pinfall
- Kofi Kingston defeated Dolph Ziggler by pinfall to retain the WWE Championship
- Mansoor won the 50-Man Over-the-Top Battle Royal
- The Undertaker defeated Goldberg by pinfall
WWE Super ShowDown 2019 results
Low Point: Female Superstars Still Not Allowed to Perform
Just because it's expected at this point that the women's division will have no representation in Saudi Arabia shows doesn't mean it's not still a low point that needs to be corrected, and the longer it goes on, the more frustrating it gets.
WWE has mentioned numerous times that there is a plan to try to come to terms with bringing female performers to these shows, and some in the company are probably trying very hard for that to happen. However, it hasn't materialized.
At the end of the day, it doesn't seem to be WWE's call, which is a shame, as we are now three events deep into this commitment and there has been absolutely zero budging on this front.
One match would make all the difference. One appearance from Zelina Vega accompanying Andrade could have been the impetus to start some change. Anything at all would have at least been something to illustrate progression, but that wasn't the case, yet again.
By now, it just seems as though this is being put out there for the sake of public relations, but behind closed doors, it was probably written in stone long ago that it will never happen. By the time this deal is over and done with, WWE will be hoping everyone just forgives this indiscretion and moves on.
Hopefully, by the time the next show happens in the fall, there will be actual movement on this front, but it isn't smart to hold your breath.
Low Point: Kickoff Pre-Show
In typical fashion, it was pointless to watch the pre-show, as the kickoff for this event was an hour of video packages and mundane panel analysis, if you can even call it that.
Unless you specifically wanted to hear the "equivalent, if not exceed WrestleMania" line a few more times or familiarize yourself with a card that you should have been fully aware of from the past month of Raw and SmackDown, there was no need to tune in an hour early.
This, sadly, applied to the match between The Usos and The Revival, too.
Those two teams are rock solid performers who can do amazing things in the ring, but their match was uninspired and nothing but filler.
Nothing happened to further push the storyline between Roman Reigns and Shane McMahon, as nothing really happened at all. It was just a tag team match for the sake of having something to warm up the crowd.
In that regard, it was a success, as the audience was into it. But when an hour of programming can be summed up as a meaningless 10-minute match that was instantly forgettable and 50 minutes of recap footage that you could skip, it's certainly not a highlight.
Highlight: Demon Balor's Entrance and Pyro for Wrestlers
With all the hype of this being as monumental as WrestleMania, at least one element WWE managed to live up to was the staging and visual presentation.
It seems as though WrestleMania is the only time of the year pyro is used anymore, so having it at these events in Saudi Arabia definitely helps give them that big event feel.
The same applied to little touches like Finn Balor's entrance, which was better than normal, and not just because of the demon gimmick. Typically, even at an event like SummerSlam, the Demon Balor shtick is still underwhelming, as the only change WWE does is to put a red filter on the lights.
Here, though, he had some extra stagehands to help create a better atmosphere and give off the impression that he was more like the current roster's Undertaker and less like a poor man's excuse for an Undertaker cosplayer.
Bobby Lashley's statuesque pose with pyro, too, was the best entrance he's had since coming back to WWE.
The bigger events like this feel, the easier it is for WWE to sell fans on the concept that this is still the premiere wrestling organization on the planet, and that will feel all that more jarring when things go back to normal in two weeks at Stomping Grounds.
Low Point: Shane McMahon's Booking Continues to Be a Waiting Game
Shane McMahon won the World Cup tournament in large part because it was supposed to lead into Survivor Series.
Then, Survivor Series went down as a mess, but that was supposed to lead into something else, even though it was quickly swept under the rug.
For the next few months, McMahon's booking was basically a "just wait and see where we're going" game with each step.
He won the tag titles, because it was supposed to lead to a match at WrestleMania against The Miz. Then, he won that match, because that would help set up their steel cage match, which he won to help set up this match against Roman Reigns.
And now, he's won this match in order to set up a bland match between Reigns and Drew McIntyre for Stomping Grounds.
Looking back on November's Crown Jewel event, do you, as a viewer, truly feel satisfied that all these months were building toward Reigns beating McIntyre at a C-level event like Stomping Grounds in two weeks?
Low Point: Lars Sullivan vs. Lucha House Party
The handicap match between Lars Sullivan and The Lucha House Party was, in many ways, a no-win scenario.
Had Sullivan won by pinfall, it would have been pointless to watch, since everyone knew going into this that the whole point was to make him look strong.
Had he lost by pinfall or submission, it would have derailed that push, making everything leading up to this pretty pointless and a waste of time.
And yet, winning by disqualification also managed to accomplish nothing, as he simply beat them all down after the bell sounded anyway.
Now, this just means their feud is likely to continue, and does anybody really have a vested interest in seeing more of this?
Highlight: Randy Orton Defeated Triple H
Randy Orton and Triple H have locked horns so many times over the years that fans either wrote this off as something they've seen before and weren't invested in it, or eagerly anticipated another fight between the two.
Thankfully, the crowd in attendance was of the latter, as the audience was super hyped for this match.
That helped upgrade what could have been a slow and lumbering affair of rest holds, as it had more energy as time went on, with the crescendo being Orton's RKO for the victory.
It's also a positive that The Viper was booked to win, as he has more to gain from this than Triple H would have—particularly, as The Game just had a major victory against Batista at WrestleMania.
Now, Orton has more momentum to offset his WrestleMania loss against AJ Styles and the crowd got a match they seemed to enjoy quite a bit.
Highlight: Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley
There wasn't a lot to the match between Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley, but as this wasn't one of the major selling points to the event, it didn't need all that much to still be a highlight.
As previously mentioned, Lashley's entrance was a good way to showcase his stature and character. Following that up with Strowman tossing the pedestal was a nice touch to illustrate what he's all about, too, since destruction is his game.
These two had a fairly standard "big man brawl" style match with power moves that were described as something out of the new Godzilla: King of the Monsters film.
Had WWE done more to build this up and make it a big deal, it would have come off even better, but it was good enough to do its job and give Strowman his revenge from what Lashley did this past Monday night.
Highlight: 50-Man Over-the-Top Battle Royal
This was a mess, but as soon as this was announced, it was obvious how doomed it would be. There was no way 50 Superstars could be in the ring with this being anything but what it was.
However, with low expectations, this managed to have some fun elements to it.
It was good to see the return of AOP after Akam's injury rendered them inactive the past few months, as well as Sin Cara back in action with some new gear.
Titus O'Neil making fun of his Greatest Royal Rumble slide was a funny reference and it's always neat to see that WWE hasn't completely forgotten about the 205 Live roster, Buddy Murphy or others, too.
Was it pandering to have the NXT star from Saudi Arabia win this match? Of course it was. But the crowd absolutely went nuts for it, so that mission was accomplished.
And it's not the end of the world to put him over, either. If you look on the bright side of this, at least it helps position him as someone with value on the NXT brand going forward.
This showed that there has been a lot of progress between his introduction at Greatest Royal Rumble and now, so in one year, he's gone from being a publicity stunt announcement to someone WWE felt comfortable enough having win their largest battle royal in history.
Highlight: The Undertaker vs. Goldberg
The Undertaker's entrance alone was worthy of being perhaps the biggest highlight of the show.
That's not surprising, as he has arguably the coolest entrance of all time, along with Goldberg, who's theme has always been one of the best, too.
This match was never going to be about the in-ring performance. It was all about the spectacle, and since the entrances delivered, that's what mattered the most.
It will be hard to find a better pre-match atmosphere for the rest of the year throughout all of WWE programming, so before the bell even rang to start the match, this was already a win.
As bad and dangerous as that Jackhammer and Tombstone finish was, and how disappointing it was to see two legends have to call a chokeslam finish on the spot as a replacement, the match was still longer and better than expected.
Anthony Mango is the owner of the wrestling website Smark Out Moment and the host of the podcast show Smack Talk on YouTube, iTunes and Stitcher. You can follow him on Facebook and elsewhere for more.