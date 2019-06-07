WWE Super ShowDown 2019 Results: Reviewing Top Highlights and Low Points

0 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

With all the negativity surrounding Greatest Royal Rumble and Crown Jewel, the build to WWE Super ShowDown 2019 had an obstacle to overcome right out of the gate.

WWE's answer to that was to beat fans over the head with the phrasing that this pay-per-view would be "an equivalent, if not exceed WrestleMania" and to hope a marquee of Goldberg against The Undertaker would do the trick.

Thankfully, this wasn't a one-match card. Enough other matches with true potential were scheduled, such as Kofi Kingston defending the WWE Championship against Dolph Ziggler and the biggest battle royal in company history.

But all the promises in the world mean nothing compared to the end result. Potential doesn't always equal success, nor do past indiscretions like Crown Jewel automatically doom all future Saudi Arabia shows to be failures by default.

Now that the show is over, it's time for us to look back and assess the damage to evaluate what went wrong and what went right.

Presented in order of appearance, let's pick apart the greatest highlights and the weakest low points of Super ShowDown.