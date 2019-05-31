French Open 2019: Replay TV Schedule, Live Stream for Friday's Draw

TPN/Getty Images

French Open favourites Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer resume action on Friday, hoping to head into the weekend with fourth-round berths secured.

Nadal will face his first ranked opponent of this year's tournament when he meets 27th seed David Goffin, and Federer is a big favourite to knock out compatriot Casper Ruud in the third round.

Lucas Pouille was the earliest seeded casualty in Friday's men's singles draw, succumbing 7-6(4), 2-6, 6-3, 3-6, 9-7 to Martin Klizan in what was a roller-coaster ending to their suspended match from Thursday.

Karolina Pliskova was seeded second in the women's order but also fell out of contention after Petra Martic made her look average in a 6-3, 6-3 win. Marketa Vondrousova also upset No. 28 Carla Suarez Navarro 6-4, 6-4, and she will face Anastasija Sevastova after she edged out Elise Mertens 6-7 (3), 6-4, 11-9.

Madison Keys and Priscilla Hon also resumed their suspended match from the previous day, and the American took the third set in 30 minutes to advance 7-5, 5-7, 6-3.

Friday's Early Results

Men's Singles

Martin Klizan bt. (22) Lucas Pouille: 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-3, 3-6, 9-7

Benoit Paire bt. Pablo Carreno Busta: 6-2, 4-6, 6-7 (1) (Retired)



(7) Kei Nishikori vs. (31) Laslo Djere, TBD

(3) Roger Federer vs. Casper Ruud, TBD



Juan Ignacio Londero vs. Corentin Moutet, TBD

Nicolas Mahut vs. Leonardo Mayer, TBD

(2) Rafael Nadal vs. (27) David Goffin, TBD

(6) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Filip Krajinovic, TBD

(24) Stan Wawrinka vs. Grigor Dimitrov, TBD

Women's Singles

(31) Petra Martic bt. (2) Karolina Pliskova: 6-3, 6-3

(12) Anastasija Sevastova bt. (20) Elise Mertens: 6-7 (3), 6-4, 11-9



Marketa Vondrousova bt. (28) Carla Suarez Navarro: 6-4, 6-4



(14) Madison Keys bt. Priscilla Hon: 7-5, 5-7, 6-3



(27) Lesia Tsurenko bt. Aleksandra Krunic: 5-7, 7-5, 11-9

(19) Garbine Muguruza vs. (9) Elina Svitolina, TBD

Veronika Kudermetova vs. Kaia Kanepi, TBD

(7) Sloane Stephens vs. Polona Hercog, TBD

(15) Belinda Bencic vs. (23) Donna Vekic, TBD

(26) Johanna Konta vs. Viktora Kuzmova, TBD

Recap

It was a mixed day of emotions for Klizan, who knew his outing against Pouile would be short but not necessarily sweet with the score poised at 7-6(4), 2-6, 6-3, 3-1 at the end of play on Wednesday.

Having won the last five games of the third set, Klizan allowed Pouille the same courtesy to draw level on two sets apiece. Tennis writer Jose Morgado detailed the composure the Slovak summoned near the match's climax to clinch victory from there:

Benoit Paire's win over Pablo Carreno Busta was somewhat more fortunate, as the pair enjoyed a close duel. Only after losing a third-set tiebreak 7-1 did the Spaniard make the decision to retire as an injury came to the fore.

Martic's straight-sets win over No. 2 Pliskova was much more decisive, and the Tennis Channel was quick to offer the 28-year-old deserved praise for her blowout victory, via the Tennis Channel:

The Croat recorded only 14 unforced errors, per Roland-Garros—half as many as her opponent—but it was Pliskova's dismal second-serve win rate of 33 percent that hampered her.

It was far from an astute performance from the favourite, although Martic's underdog status slightly masks just how fearsome she's been on clay of late, as WTA Insider highlighted:

Vondrousova, 19, is through to the French Open fourth round for a first time in his career, as is her next opponent, Sevastova. Despite being 10 years Vondrousova's senior, the 29-year-old has only made it past the first round three times in seven attempts.

Sevastova came back from a set down to beat No. 20 seed Mertens on Friday, although Czech youngster Vondrousova is gathering pace as one to watch, which should put the Latvian on alert.