2019 MLB Mock Draft: B/R’s Final Round 1 Picks

5 of 6

Photo Credit: Allen Henderson

21. Atlanta Braves: 3B Kody Hoese, Tulane

A college bat makes sense here for the Braves if they go with a prep arm at No. 9 overall. Hoese is a strapping 6'4", 200-pound third baseman with a prototypical run-producing corner-infielder profile. He exploded for a .392/.487/.789 line with 23 home runs this spring after hitting just five long balls as a sophomore.

22. Tampa Bay Rays: 3B Keoni Cavaco, Eastlake HS (California)

No prospect in the 2019 draft class has more helium than Cavaco, who was unranked when Baseball America released its first top-200 draft prospects list at the start of the spring. Aside from his tremendous raw power, he also runs well and profiles as a standout defender at the hot corner. He was not invited to many of the top showcase events last summer, so he has a limited track record against high-level competition. The Rays have rolled the dice on high-ceiling prep bats before with Garrett Whitley (2015) and Josh Lowe (2016), and Cavaco's upside could make him an absolute steal at No. 22 overall.

23. Colorado Rockies: OF Kameron Misner, Missouri

The Rockies have zeroed in on college bats. Middle infielders Will Wilson (NC State), Logan Davidson (Clemson), Braden Shewmake (Texas A&M) and Greg Jones (UNC Wilmington) and first baseman Michael Busch (North Carolina) are all in the mix, as well as Hoese if he makes it this far. However, the tools and upside of Misner could make him a more appealing pick despite a rough showing in conference play this year that has sent his stock sliding a bit.

24. Cleveland Indians: 1B/OF Michael Busch, North Carolina

Prep shortstop Kyren Paris, one of the youngest players in the draft, has been talked about as a possibility here. They could also go with one of the several remaining college middle infielders, but the best fit is Busch. Few players in this class have his combination of floor and ceiling. He already has a plus hit tool and an ultra-patient approach with a walk rate north of 20 percent. If he starts tapping into more of his 55-grade raw power more consistently, he could be a star. A 2020 debut is also not out of the question.

25. Los Angeles Dodgers: SS Gunnar Henderson, John T. Morgan Academy (Alabama)

The Dodgers hold the Nos. 25 and 31 picks, so they look like a prime candidate to scoop up high school talent that has fallen further than expected. Henderson could go as high as No. 14 to the Phillies, and the Pirates could also be a fit at No. 18 overall, so this might wind up being his floor. With a 55-grade hit tool and plenty of room to add strength to his 6'3", 195-pound frame, Henderson would fit fine at third base if he eventually grows out of the shortstop position.

26. Arizona Diamondbacks: RHP Matthew Allan, Seminole HS (Florida)

What better team to meet Allan's lofty bonus demands than the one with the highest bonus pool? If the D-backs target below-slot college players with the Nos. 33 and 34 picks, they should be able to make a combination of Carroll and Allan work in the first round. The 6'3" right-hander has the highest floor of the top-tier high school pitchers with a solid three-pitch mix, durable frame and a strong track record.