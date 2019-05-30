Ex-Jaguars LB Blair Brown Charged with Domestic Battery; Accused of Death Threat

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Former Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Blair Brown was arrested Wednesday and charged with misdemeanor domestic battery without injury, according to Michael DiRocco of ESPN.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office released a report in which an unnamed woman said Brown pointed a gun at her and threatened to kill her after he pushed, kicked and punched her.

Per DiRocco, the Jacksonville Police Department "responded to a complaint of domestic battery at 4:08 a.m. ET on April 28 and encountered a woman who said she and Brown had gotten into an argument at a local bar."



The woman and Brown, who shared a living space, then crossed paths in their home. The woman Brown was packing her belongings and he "pushed her to the ground, kicked her in the abdomen and punched her in the face when she tried to help him pack."

Later in the evening, Brown allegedly took two guns out of a garage safe. Per the report, the woman locked the door behind Brown but reopened it after he screamed and broke glass on the door, at which point he said he would kill her and another person in the home.

Per Phillip Heilman of the Florida Times-Union, a witness did not see Brown point a firearm or hear a death threat but did say the woman had "blood on her mouth and that Brown had a cut on his hand." The witness also said that Brown told the woman "he would punch her if she put her hands on him again."

A Jacksonville police officer who arrived at the scene reported seeing "a small red bruise on the woman's left knee and a scratch on her bottom lip."

According to DiRocco's relaying of the report, the witness said Brown responded "I wish I could" when the woman asked if he was going to kill her.

The Jaguars released Brown on May 9 after two seasons with the team. The fifth-round draft pick out of Ohio University is currently a free agent.