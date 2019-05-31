England vs. Japan: 2019 Toulon Tournament Live Stream, Schedule and Prediction

Octavio Passos/Getty Images

England will kick off their quest for a fourth consecutive Toulon Tournament trophy on Saturday, as they face Japan in their first Group A match.

The Three Lions have been drawn into a tricky group that also includes Portugal and Chile, so a strong start is needed. The Portuguese and Chilean sides will also be in action in Aubagne, France, later on Saturday.

Kick-off is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. BST/9:05 a.m. ET, and fans can tune in via Free Sports (UK) or beIN Sports (U.S.).

England have traveled to France with their under-20 team―the Toulon Tournament is open to under-22 teams, but several nations have sent younger squads―but still rank among the favourites for the title, given the wealth of talent at their disposal.

Players like Reece James, Trevoh Chalobah, Steven Sessegnon and Eddie Nketiah are all seen as potential stars of the future, and the Arsenal man Nketiah has already been capped at U21 level.

James and Chalobah are Chelsea talents who have spent the past season on loan―at Wigan and Ipswich Town, respectively―and Sessegnon is the brother of one of the hottest prospects in English football, Ryan. Both ply their trade for Fulham.

Here is a look at the full squad:

Arsenal's Joe Willock also made the squad, and Derby duo Jaydon Bogle and Max Lowe should hand the defence a major boost.

England and Japan met in the 2016 and 2017 Toulon Tournament, with both ending up tricky wins for the European side. Chelsea's Lewis Baker got the only goal in 2016:

Japan aren't expected to pose a major threat to the Three Lions, but with an eye on goal difference, a big win is needed. Only the group winners and the best second-ranked team will qualify for the semi-finals, and both Portugal and Chile will like their chances of topping Group A.

Brazil and France are expected to battle it out for the top spot in Group B, where Guatemala and Qatar are relative minnows, and Mexico and Ireland are the favourites in Group C, ahead of China and Bahrain.

Prediction: England cruise past Japan, win 2-0