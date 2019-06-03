MLB Draft Schedule 2019: Order, Start Time, TV Coverage and Live Stream

Nati Harnik/Associated Press

Adley Rutschman headlines the group of star-studded prospects set to hear their names called when the 2019 MLB draft finally begins.

Recently named the National Collegiate Player of the Year, Rutschman finished the 2019 season with a scorching .411 batting average. The Oregon State catcher walloped 18 home runs and drew 76 walks compared to only 38 strikeouts.

Yes, he's 2019's top talent for good reason.

The Arizona Diamondbacks will be Monday's busiest team with seven picks. Both the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers own two first-round picks, and the Pittsburgh Pirates and Tampa Bay Rays will make four selections apiece on the opening day.

While the quick-moving draft heads to streaming for the following two days, the first two rounds will be televised.

2019 MLB Draft Information

Rounds 1-2 (Monday, June 3)

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: MLB Network

Stream: MLB.com

Rounds 3-10 (Tuesday, June 4)

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Stream: MLB.com

Round 11-40 (Wednesday, June 5)

Time: Noon ET

Stream: MLB.com

Teams to Watch

Arizona Diamondbacks

Sarah Sachs/Arizona Diamondbacks/Getty Images

Draft picks, by themselves, are all well and good. Despite the reality it meant parting with talented major leaguers in the process, having a bunch of selections is an appealing thing.

However, what Arizona actually does with that draft capital matters most.

"It's an extraordinary opportunity to reshape the talent base underneath our major league team, hopefully for the foreseeable future," Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen said, according to Kent Somers of the Arizona Republic. "Now, that's going to require us executing on a majority of our picks."

And that, as always, is easier said than done.

During the first round, Arizona selects 16th and 26th. The Diamondbacks then hold compensation picks at No. 33 and 34 overall after losing Patrick Corbin and A.J. Pollock, respectively, in free agency. They close out the night with picks 56, 74 and 75.

In all likelihood, optimism will be high following Monday night. But really, that's merely the beginning of a pivotal time for Arizona.

Atlanta Braves

Daniel Shirey/Getty Images

Last year, the Braves returned to the playoffs for the first time in five seasons. However, they still hold a top-10 pick because 2018 first-round selection Carter Stewart did not sign.

Atlanta owns the No. 9 overall choice and could break a decade-long trend. Not since 2007―when the Braves tabbed a local kid named Jason Heyward―has the organization selected a non-pitcher with a non-supplemental first-round pick.

Given the degree of difficulty in the MLB draft, picking based on team need isn't a requirement. Still, with the depth of pitching talent in Atlanta's system, a position player should be intriguing.

Notable collegiate hitters include Vanderbilt outfielder JJ Bleday, Arizona State outfielder Hunter Bishop, Baylor catcher Shea Langeliers, Texas Tech third baseman Josh Jung, Clemson shortshop Logan Davidson and Tulane third baseman Kody Hoese.

While it wouldn't be surprising if the Braves stick to their tendency, they could finally try to stockpile a few top-rated bats.

Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.