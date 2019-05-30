NBA Rumors: Mike D'Antoni Has Ended Contract Extension Talks with Rockets

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 30, 2019

Houston Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni in the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, in Denver. The Nuggets won 136-122.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Houston Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni is headed into the final year of his contract in 2019-20, but he has reportedly ended talks with management about a contract extension, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

D'Antoni just completed his third season with the Rockets, leading the team to a 53-29 record before falling to the Golden State Warriors in the second round of the playoffs. 

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Grab Your Dwyane Wade Father Prime Merch

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Grab Your Dwyane Wade Father Prime Merch

    B/R SHOP
    via B/R SHOP

    Should the Rockets Actually Trade Harden?

    Houston Rockets logo
    Houston Rockets

    Should the Rockets Actually Trade Harden?

    Paolo Songco
    via ClutchPoints

    KD Likely Out for Game 2

    NBA logo
    NBA

    KD Likely Out for Game 2

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Boogie Active for Game 1 🚨

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Boogie Active for Game 1 🚨

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report