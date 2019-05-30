NBA Rumors: Mike D'Antoni Has Ended Contract Extension Talks with Rockets

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Houston Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni is headed into the final year of his contract in 2019-20, but he has reportedly ended talks with management about a contract extension, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

D'Antoni just completed his third season with the Rockets, leading the team to a 53-29 record before falling to the Golden State Warriors in the second round of the playoffs.

